The Maruti 800 holds a special place for many in India, symbolizing a dream for the middle class. Exemplifying this bond, Bengaluru businessman Dr. C.J. Roy repurchased his first car, a Maruti 800, after 31 years.

Millions of people in India have a special bond with the Maruti 800 car. For them, it wasn't just a car; it was a dream. India's middle class doesn't see their first car merely as a vehicle; they see it as their identity. They have an emotional connection with the dream of owning a Maruti 800. Now, we have another example of this. Bengaluru-based real estate businessman Dr. C.J. Roy has repurchased his old Maruti 800 car after 31 years.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Roy Bought the Maruti 800 with His First Earnings

Dr. Roy bought the Maruti 800 car at the beginning of his career in 1994. It wasn't just a car in his life; it was a milestone. He had a deep connection with this car. A photo taken with the car still hangs in his office. As his business grew, he sold the Maruti 800. However, he was not entirely willing to sell it. Now, he has bought back the same car.

Bond with the Maruti 800

Over the years, Roy has changed many cars. Cars like Mercedes, Bentley, and Rolls-Royce have entered his garage. However, no car could take the place of the Maruti 800. The Maruti 800 was a testament to his struggle and burgeoning career. Roy decided to get that same car back. The search began. He tracked down the car using its number and old documents. After a long search, Roy got his car back.

Dream Car Purchased for 10 Lakhs

A person had taken good care of this car. However, they informed Roy that the car was old. Despite its age, Roy, eager to get it back, paid 10 lakh rupees for it. Roy had originally bought it for 1.10 lakhs. 'This is more precious than a Rolls-Royce. It is a symbol of the journey I started,' said Roy.

Maruti 800

The Maruti 800 changed the car culture in India. This car was the first choice for Indian middle-class families from the 1980s to 2000. People bought the Maruti 800 with the money earned from their first job or business. They felt thrilled holding the steering wheel of this car for the first time. A trip with the family in the Maruti 800 was an unforgettable journey. They saw it as a member of the family. Roy also has a special bond with the 800 car. 'The most precious things in life may seem small but are very close to the heart,' says Roy.