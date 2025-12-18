Maruti Suzuki's WagonR hit a 35 lakh production milestone. The iconic tall-boy model now also offers a new Swivel seat, a step towards inclusive mobility for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, developed with TRUEAssist Technology.

WagonR Reaches 35 Lakh Production Milestone

Maruti Suzuki's WagonR reached a new milestone of a total production of 35 lakh units since it was launched in December 1999. The car joins the Alto and Swift as models that have reached this high number. The car is sold in more than 75 countries and recently crossed 1 crore sales globally in August 2025.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, noted that the production milestone shows the trust customers have in the brand. "The WagonR has been highly appreciated for aspects like its iconic tall-boy design, spacious interiors and fuel efficiency, which aptly reflect our customers' needs and expectations. We are deeply grateful for their continued support and remain committed to providing 'Joy of Mobility' for generations to come," he noted.

Maruti Suzuki Ushers in Inclusive Mobility

Along with this milestone, Maruti Suzuki ushers in inclusive mobility with WagonR Swivel seat as a step towards providing accessible mobility for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

According to a press release, the new seat option aims to make travel easier for people who have trouble moving in and out of cars. The swivel seat is a special chair that turns toward the door. This design helps passengers sit down and get out of the vehicle with less effort. Maruti Suzuki worked with a startup called TRUEAssist Technology Private Limited to create this solution.

Installation and Availability

The seat is available as a kit that fits into the car at Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships. Owners can put it in a brand-new WagonR or add it to a car they already own. The car maker chose the WagonR for this project because of its tall design. This shape provides a lot of head room and leg room for passengers. At first, the swivel seat was available at 200 dealerships in 11 different cities. The company plans to offer it in more places if many customers want it. The kit passed safety tests and comes with a 3-year warranty. It does not change the main structure of the car.

Takeuchi says that the swivel seat makes daily travel more convenient for senior citizens and persons with disabilities. He notes that the WagonR is one of the top 10 selling cars in India. "This initiative reflects our vision of inclusive mobility and reinforces our commitment to customer-focused solutions that empower people with dignity, independence, and confidence in their everyday journeys. It fully aligns with our motto to deliver 'Joy of Mobility' to as many people as possible," he said.

Naina Padaki, Founder of TRUEAssist Technology Private Limited, said, "Working with the R&D engineers of Maruti Suzuki has been a delightful experience, and it is inspiring how deeply they think of the customers in every aspect." (ANI)