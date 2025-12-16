Maruti Suzuki Victoris: The Mid-Size SUV Setting New Sales Benchmarks
The Maruti Suzuki Victoris has emerged as a popular mid-size SUV, outselling its competitors. This car offers excellent mileage (up to 28.65 km/l), a panoramic sunroof, and advanced features like ADAS.
Demand for mid-size SUVs has surged in India recently. This growing demand has significantly increased their sales. Maruti Suzuki introduced the Victoris to the market.
This car has become very popular in the market. In November 2025, more than 12,300 units were sold, making it the best-selling SUV in the hybrid segment.
With excellent mileage, reliable technology, and an affordable price, the Victoris has surpassed popular SUVs like the Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder.
The ex-showroom price of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris starts at ₹10.49 lakh and goes up to ₹19.99 lakh for the top variant.
The Victoris has a 1.5-liter petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech, producing 102 bhp. Strong hybrid and CNG options will also be available. It comes with manual and automatic gearboxes.
The Maruti Victoris is considered the most fuel-efficient SUV in its segment. The petrol variant gives about 21 km/l, while the hybrid variant claims an impressive 28.65 km/l.
The car comes with top features like a large touchscreen, panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, 360-degree camera, and connected car tech. For safety, it has 6 airbags and Level-2 ADAS.
