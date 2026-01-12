A series of night-time two-wheeler thefts has been reported in Bengaluru’s Channasandra and Kasturi Nagar areas. Thieves targeting vehicles parked outside homes were caught on CCTV, prompting police to register a case and launch a search operation.

Residents of Bengaluru’s eastern neighbourhoods have been urged to remain vigilant as a series of night-time two-wheeler thefts has caused concern in Channasandra and Kasturi Nagar. Thieves are reportedly targeting motorcycles and scooters parked outside homes, striking in the early hours while residents are asleep, leaving vehicle owners anxious and on high alert.

Well-Planned Theft Operation

On June 9, the thieves carried out a carefully planned operation in the Channasandra and Kasturi Nagar areas. According to residents, the culprits arrived on a motorcycle and first made rounds in front of houses to check for movement, whether occupants were awake, or if CCTV cameras were installed.

Once they confirmed that the surroundings were clear, they swiftly stole a Honda Dio scooter parked outside a house, executing the theft within seconds.

Thieves’ Actions Caught On CCTV

The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, which clearly shows the thieves breaking the bike’s lock with ease before fleeing the scene. Despite the availability of clear video evidence, victims have expressed frustration, stating that there was initially little response from the police to help trace the stolen vehicle.

Police Act After CCTV Footage Shared On Social Media

Upset over the lack of action even after filing a complaint, one of the victims, identified as Pramod, shared the CCTV footage on social media and tagged the Bengaluru City Police. Following the post, the police took note of the incident.

A case has now been officially registered at the Ramamurthy Nagar police station, and investigations have been initiated.

Search Launched To Track Down Culprits

The police have formed a special team to identify and trace the thieves using CCTV footage collected from the area. Officials at the Ramamurthy Nagar police station have assured residents that the accused will be arrested at the earliest and the stolen two-wheeler will be recovered.

Meanwhile, police have advised residents to avoid parking vehicles in isolated areas and to ensure proper locking and surveillance to prevent further incidents.