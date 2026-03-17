Telangana Police arrested 39 people, including four suppliers, in a raid on an illegal hookah centre in Rangareddy. Operating as 'The White Cup' cafe, the lounge was illegal. Police seized 36 mobile phones and multiple hookah pots.

A total of 39 people have been arrested after a raid an illegal hookah centre operating under the guise of a cafe in Rangareddy's Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Telangana Police said. Four of those arrested allegedly supplied the hookah. Police also confiscated 36 mobile phones along with several hookah pots in the raid held late on Monday night, officials said.

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Police conducted a raid on a hookah centre late Monday night on "The White Cup" cafe which had obtained permission to operate as a cafe, but was allegedly functioning as a hookah lounge. According to ACP Krishnaiah Goud, the management, jointly run by Mohan and Sagar, was charging customers Rs 800 to Rs 1,200 rupees per person to consume hookah.

ACP Details Midnight Operation

Speaking to ANI yesterday, ACP Goud said, "Today, after midnight, acting on credible information, we raided 'The White Cup' cafe within LB Nagar police limits in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar. Though they had permission to run a cafe, they were running a hookah centre illegally. We seized 36 cell phones and hookah pots and arrested 35 customers and four hookah suppliers."

He added that the arrested individuals came from various localities, including Kothapet, Saroornagar, Hayathnagar, Falaknuma, and Uppal, who had gathered specifically to consume hookah.

Police Vow Strict Action and Warn Youth

Highlighting the serious social concerns, Krishnaiah said, "We will investigate the organisers and take strict action against them. Such activities are harmful, especially as they influence the youth negatively, destroying lives. We will not tolerate these centres and will take serious action, including seizing properties."

The ACP urged citizens to cooperate with the police by reporting similar illegal activities. "If anyone has information about such centres, they should call 100 or contact police officers immediately. We will act firmly to prevent the spread of these harmful habits among youth," he said.

This raid is part of the ongoing efforts by LB Nagar police to crack down on illegal hookah centres and curb substance abuse among young people in the region.