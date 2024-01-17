Bengaluru: Tumkur resident waiting since 3 months for luggage worth Rs 1.5 lakh that went missing at KIA

Mohammad Zaid, a 28-year-old businessman from Tumkur, faces a three-month ordeal as his luggage worth Rs 1.5 lakh remains missing since returning from Saudi Arabia on a Saudia Airlines flight to Kempegowda International Airport. Despite multiple complaints, the baggage, containing valuables for a family wedding, is yet to be found, causing distress and impacting Zaid's personal and familial experiences.

The frustration of a Tumkur businessman, Mohammad Zaid, reached its peak as he continued to wait for his missing luggage, worth Rs 1.5 lakh, three months after returning from a pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia. Zaid's ordeal began on October 18, 2023, when he landed at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bangalore on a Saudia Airlines flight from Jeddah.



Upon arrival, Zaid discovered that both his suitcase and carton, checked in before boarding the flight, had mysteriously gone missing. The luggage contained valuables totalling Rs 1.5 lakh, including watches, clothes, and gifts purchased abroad for a family wedding.

Despite complaining at the Saudia Airline counter at KIA, Zaid's efforts to trace his missing belongings have been in vain. Initially, he was assured that the luggage would be delivered to his residence, but only the carton arrived home after two days, leaving the suitcase still needing to be accounted for.

Undeterred, Zaid filed another complaint with the airline, requesting the retrieval of his bag within 15 days, crucially timed for the family wedding. Unfortunately, his plea went unanswered, causing distress for Zaid as he faced criticism from family members who accused him of misplacing gifts intended for the ceremony.



A Times of India report reveals the extent of Zaid's ordeal, detailing his persistent attempts to contact Saudia Airlines' helpline. However, frustration mounted as representatives, finally responding to his call, boldly asserted the invalidity of his lost baggage claim number.

Zaid, determined to rescue the situation during the wedding, had to purchase new gifts to uphold his dignity. The prolonged wait and lack of resolution have taken a toll on Zaid, highlighting the challenges faced by individuals dealing with lost luggage and the consequential impact on their personal and familial experiences.