Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar laid the foundation for a 2.5-km toll-free tunnel from Mekhri Circle to Hebbal junction. He stated that his government's aim is to solve Bengaluru's traffic congestion and this project is part of long-term planning.

Expressing satisfaction that the new infrastructure efforts have succeeded in reducing traffic congestion at Hebbal, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday said his aim was to solve Bengaluru's traffic congestion in the cit, a release said. "Hebbal has become like a hebbagilu (grand gateway) to Bengaluru. We have provided some relief to the traffic congestion in the Hebbal area. Our aim is to solve Bengaluru's traffic congestion in the coming days," the CM said after laying the foundation stone for the construction of a tunnel road from Mekhri Circle to Hebbal junction.

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"This is a 2.5-kilometre-long cut-and-cover tunnel. It will be toll-free. Bangalore Development Authority has itself taken up this project using its own resources and funds. We are working with great enthusiasm to bring change to people's lives. We are drawing up plans for the next 50 years," he said, as per a release.

He also stressed upon everyone to respect the mandate of the people and work for the public. "When you get the opportunity, you must do work for the people. None of us can remain forever. Kempegowda is no more, but his works remain. A ten-lane road has been inaugurated in the name of S.M. Krishna," he said.

Future Tunnel Projects

"A proposal has been submitted for a 17-km-long tunnel project from Hebbal to the Silk Institute. The project will be completed in three to four years. Those who want to pay and travel on the tunnel road will do so. This will save people's time. Saving people's time is important. People should be able to finish work by 5-6 in the evening and reach home. We are doing whatever needs to be done to help with this," he said, as per the release.

CM Slams Opposition

He also slammed the opposition. "The moment I became Chief Minister, the Leader of the Opposition alleged that I had taken 10 thousand crore in bribes. The tender hasn't even been called yet, no decision has been made on anything. The machinery may cost 4000 to 5000 crore, but they criticised it as 10 thousand crore. To store 10 thousand crore, you'd probably need 20 large sheds," the Chief Minister quipped.

"Those now in the Opposition didn't do a single piece of work. They are criticising D K Shivakumar and the Congress government the way they would criticise someone else. None of this will work. Let them protest, let them do whatever they want--and if they offer guidance along with it, I will listen," he said.

CM also claimed that the previous government didnot work for the people. "They didn't do work when they had the opportunity. Now the people have given us 136 seats. With the opportunity we have been given, we are serving the people of this state and of Bengaluru. We have drawn up a 1.50 lakh crore plan for Bengaluru's development. Under the leadership of Krishna Byre Gowda, work is being done effectively to protect people's records and properties. Property records will be given to 30-40 lakh families under his leadership," he said.

"Some people criticise, but our works will endure. When the 19th gate of the Tungabhadra dam broke away, there was plenty of criticism. I went there that very night and we took immediate action. Afterwards, a decision was made to replace all the gates," he said.

On River-Linking Project

He also spoke on the issue of the Tungabhadra and Godavari-Cauvery river-linking project. "Indira Gandhi had brought together the Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to make an agreement on the Cauvery water issue. Similarly, regarding our share of 33 TMC of Tungabhadra water, the Chief Ministers of three states have decided, under the leadership of the Union Jal Shakti Minister, to come together and frame a model programme to declare the Tungabhadra and Godavari-Cauvery river-linking project as a national project. Whatever criticisms the opposition has made have died out," he said.

Green Bengaluru Initiative Sets Guinness Record

"On Saturday we celebrated Kempegowda Jayanti. Through the Green Bengaluru programme, we planted 15 lakh saplings and worked to save the environment. This has turned into a Guinness record. This is not my achievement alone. It is the achievement of all the ministers of the government, the public, students, and associations and institutions. My salutations to everyone," he said, as per the release. (ANI)