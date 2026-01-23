Bengaluru’s Shocking Traffic Ranking: Second Most Congested City in the World
Bangalore: The first thing that comes to mind when you hear Bangalore is traffic. Now, this city has gained global recognition for its traffic. You'll be shocked to find out Bangalore's rank among cities with the worst traffic.
IT capital Bangalore
Bangalore, India's IT capital, has roads that are always packed due to its growing population and vehicles. The latest TomTom Traffic Index ranks it as the world's second most congested city.
How bad is it in Bangalore
The report says a 10 km trip takes over 36 minutes. During peak hours, speeds drop to 14 km/h. This daily grind is a huge issue for commuters, affecting their mental and physical health.
Poor drivers
Drivers in Bangalore have it worse, spending hundreds of hours a year in traffic. This wastes fuel, increases pollution, and hurts productivity. Its climb to the #2 spot shows the crisis.
What to do to reduce traffic.
To ease traffic, people should use public transport. Experts suggest faster rail projects, work-from-home options, and staggered office hours to find a solution for the city's gridlock.
