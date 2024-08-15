Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru’s traffic woes lighten up with AI-powered signals

    Bangalore is tackling traffic congestion with AI-powered smart signals, known as Vehicle Activity Control (VAC). These adaptive signals adjust in real-time based on current traffic, reducing wait times at busy intersections. Initially planned for 50 locations, VAC technology is now operational at 23 junctions, with expansion underway.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 15, 2024, 11:52 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 15, 2024, 11:52 AM IST

    In a bid to tackle the chronic traffic congestion plaguing Bangalore, the city is turning to advanced technology for a solution. The Bangalore Traffic Police have introduced AI-powered smart signals to streamline traffic flow and reduce waiting times at intersections.

    The newly installed Smart Signal Modules, known as Vehicle Activity Control (VAC), are designed to adapt in real time to current traffic conditions. Previously, traffic signals relied on fixed timers, which would turn green after a set period regardless of the traffic situation. This often resulted in long waits, even when certain roads had fewer vehicles.

    Now, with the integration of AI cameras at key traffic signals, the system can monitor vehicle movement and adjust signal timings accordingly. This means that instead of waiting for a predetermined amount of time, drivers will experience green lights based on the actual traffic volume on their route.

    The change is particularly noticeable at busy intersections near KR Market, Town Hall, and KIMS. For example, in the past, drivers could face up to three minutes of waiting at signals, even if their lane was clear while other lanes were congested. The new smart signals address this issue by prioritizing green lights for roads with heavier traffic, thereby reducing unnecessary delays.

    The Bengaluru Traffic Police initially proposed installing adaptive signals at 50 locations by 2022. The project, funded by a grant from the Japanese government, faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic but resumed after an agreement was signed on June 30, 2021. Currently, VAC technology is operational at 23 junctions across the city, with plans to extend its use to major traffic corridors such as Mysore Road, Magadi Road, Kanakapura Road, Hosur Road, Tumkur Road, and Bannerghatta Road.

    The Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) expects these smart signals to significantly reduce average queue lengths, making travel in Bangalore more efficient and less frustrating for its residents.

