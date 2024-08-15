Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: Namma Metro sets new record with 9.17 lakh footfall in single day on August 14

    Bengaluru's Namma Metro set a new record on August 14, 2024, with over 9.17 lakh passengers, surpassing previous records. The upcoming completion of the Yellow Line by end-2024 and other expansions, including driverless trains and new lines, are projected to boost daily ridership to over 20 lakh by 2026.

    Bengaluru Namma Metro sets new record with 9.17 lakh footfall in single day on August 14 vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 15, 2024, 10:00 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 15, 2024, 10:00 AM IST

    Bengaluru's Namma Metro set a new record on August 14, 2024, with over 9.17 lakh passengers commuting, surpassing the previous record of 8.26 lakh set on August 6. The spike in ridership came just before the Independence Day long weekend (August 15-18), as many residents took advantage of the holiday to travel.

    In a post on Platform X, BMRCL shared the news - "BMRCL heartily thanks its commuters for setting up a new record journey of 9.17 lakhs on 14th Aug 2024. We will continue to strive towards better commuter service"

    The surge in passengers is part of a broader trend of increasing metro ridership. In June, the daily average reached 7.45 lakh commuters, with a peak of 8.08 lakh on June 19. The metro network carried a total of 2.22 crore passengers in June, generating Rs 58.23 crore in revenue, including a daily high of Rs 2.51 crore on June 3.

    Milestone alert! Bengaluru's Namma Metro sets new record with over 8.26 lakh commuters in single day on Aug 6

    Looking forward, the completion of the Yellow Line, connecting RV Road to Bommasandra, is expected by the end of 2024. This new line is projected to increase daily ridership from 7.45 lakh to 10 lakh, serving key areas like Jayadeva Hospital, BTM Layout, Silkboard Junction, and Electronic City, with an anticipated 4 lakh passengers daily.

    In addition to the Yellow Line, the introduction of a driverless train from China is currently under testing. Future expansions include the Pink Line, connecting Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara by March 2025, and the Blue Line, linking to Kempegowda International Airport by April 2026. These developments are expected to boost daily ridership to over 20 lakh, further solidifying Namma Metro's role in Bengaluru's public transport system.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru suspicious explosion near JP Nagar's Udupi Upahar injures two people probe underway vkp

    Bengaluru: Cooker blast near JP Nagar's Udupi Upahar leaves 1 dead, 1 injured; Probe underway

    US denies visa to Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ayodhya's grand Ram Lalla; check details vkp

    US denies visa to Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ayodhya's grand Ram Lalla; check details

    Judicial custody extended until August 28 for actor Darshan and all accused in Renukaswamy murder case vkp

    Actor Darshan and gang's judicial custody extended to August 28 in Renukaswamy murder case

    Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge lashes out former MP Pratap Simha for roaming with Gauri Lankesh murder accused vkp

    'Pratap Simha must be ashamed of roaming with accused in Gauri Lankesh murder': Minister Priyank Kharge

    Karnataka Congress bans Jan Aushadhi kendras in govt hospitals BJP MP Tejasvi Surya condemns decision vkp

    Karnataka Congress bans Jan Aushadhi kendras in govt hospitals; BJP MP Tejasvi Surya condemns decision

    Recent Stories

    What is 22K, 24K Gold price in your city on August 15, 2024? RKK

    What is 22K, 24K Gold price in your city on August 15, 2024?

    Kolkata rape-murder case: Chaos at RG Kar Hospital as protesters clash with police, damage property AJR

    Kolkata rape-murder case: Chaos at RG Kar Hospital as protesters clash with police, damage property

    Nunakkuzhi REVIEW: Basil Joseph, Grace Antony's film OUT on Independence Day, read fans reaction RBA

    Nunakkuzhi REVIEW: Basil Joseph, Grace Antony's film OUT on Independence Day, read fans reaction

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Independence Day August 15 Check latest prices vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Independence Day 2024: Check latest prices

    Narendra Modi: PM announces 75,000 more medical seats in 5 years RKK

    Narendra Modi: PM announces 75,000 more medical seats in 5 years

    Recent Videos

    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon