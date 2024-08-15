Bengaluru: Namma Metro sets new record with 9.17 lakh footfall in single day on August 14

Bengaluru's Namma Metro set a new record on August 14, 2024, with over 9.17 lakh passengers, surpassing previous records. The upcoming completion of the Yellow Line by end-2024 and other expansions, including driverless trains and new lines, are projected to boost daily ridership to over 20 lakh by 2026.

Bengaluru's Namma Metro set a new record on August 14, 2024, with over 9.17 lakh passengers commuting, surpassing the previous record of 8.26 lakh set on August 6. The spike in ridership came just before the Independence Day long weekend (August 15-18), as many residents took advantage of the holiday to travel.

In a post on Platform X, BMRCL shared the news - "BMRCL heartily thanks its commuters for setting up a new record journey of 9.17 lakhs on 14th Aug 2024. We will continue to strive towards better commuter service"

The surge in passengers is part of a broader trend of increasing metro ridership. In June, the daily average reached 7.45 lakh commuters, with a peak of 8.08 lakh on June 19. The metro network carried a total of 2.22 crore passengers in June, generating Rs 58.23 crore in revenue, including a daily high of Rs 2.51 crore on June 3.



Looking forward, the completion of the Yellow Line, connecting RV Road to Bommasandra, is expected by the end of 2024. This new line is projected to increase daily ridership from 7.45 lakh to 10 lakh, serving key areas like Jayadeva Hospital, BTM Layout, Silkboard Junction, and Electronic City, with an anticipated 4 lakh passengers daily.

In addition to the Yellow Line, the introduction of a driverless train from China is currently under testing. Future expansions include the Pink Line, connecting Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara by March 2025, and the Blue Line, linking to Kempegowda International Airport by April 2026. These developments are expected to boost daily ridership to over 20 lakh, further solidifying Namma Metro's role in Bengaluru's public transport system.

