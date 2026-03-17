Bengaluru plans to transform spaces under flyovers into green zones with plantations and better upkeep. Officials were also told to address parking issues, curb illegal parking, and explore using private plots.

Bengaluru: The empty, often dirty spaces under Bengaluru's many flyovers might soon get a green makeover. Tushar Giri Nath, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department, has told officials to create a detailed plan for this.

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During a meeting on Monday about various city projects, he said that a list of all flyovers built by the BBMP and BDA should be made. The idea is to identify every spot that can be developed. He also directed the BBMP, Metro, Water Board, and BDA to plant saplings in these areas and make sure they are looked after properly.

What Tushar Giri Nath Ordered

The Water Board has been asked to plan tree plantation drives around its Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs). He also suggested planting bamboo saplings along roadsides and around lakes. Tushar Giri Nath told the Forest Department officials to find a suitable location for a new Tree Park and give a report on how much it would cost.

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Tackling the Parking Mess

The senior official also touched upon the city's parking problems. He asked officials to see if empty private plots on roadsides could be used for parking. They need to submit a report on what kind of facilities and incentives can be offered to the landowners.

Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao, who was also in the meeting, pointed out that illegal parking on roadsides is on the rise. "We need to conduct a special drive and take strict action against illegal parking," he said.

Maheshwar Rao also added that in areas facing a space crunch for secondary waste transfer stations, officials have been told to set up mini transfer stations instead.

The meeting was attended by Special Commissioner Munish Moudgil, BDA Commissioner Manivannan, Water Board Chairman Ramprasath Manohar, District Collector G. Jagadeesh, and other city corporation commissioners.

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