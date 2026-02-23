- Home
A woman died and her friend was critically injured after their bike hit a speed bump on a damaged road in Hassan, Karnataka. The victims, both final-year MCA students, were not wearing helmets and suffered severe head injuries.
Woman dies in bike accident in Hassan
A 23-year-old woman died after a bike accident on Sunday night on the outskirts of Hassan, Karnataka. The victim, Priya, lost control of the bike after she failed to notice a speed bump on the road. She fell and suffered a severe head injury. She was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Friend critically injured, shifted to Bengaluru
Priya’s friend Swati, 24, who was riding with her, also suffered serious injuries in the fall. She has been taken to a private hospital in Bengaluru for advanced treatment and is said to be in critical condition. Both women were final-year MCA students and residents of Satyamangala Layout.
No helmets, serious head injuries
Police said the two women were travelling on a Bullet motorcycle without wearing helmets or other safety gear. After hitting the speed bump, they lost balance and fell from the moving bike. Both suffered major head injuries due to the impact. Priya died from her injuries, while Swati continues to receive treatment.
Poor road condition raises concern
Local residents said the accident happened on a damaged stretch of road where the asphalt is peeling off and potholes have formed near the speed bump. They claim the area has seen several accidents in the past. The Hassan Rural Police have registered a case and begun an investigation into the incident.
