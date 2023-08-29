Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru terror plot: Police arrest suspected militant Junaid’s accomplice

    Bengaluru police arrest Mohammad Arshad Khan, accomplice of suspect Junaid, involved in a 4-year evasion after a high-profile kidnapping and murder case. Khan faces 17 cases, including murder and robbery charges, with connections to a potential terrorist cell under investigation.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 29, 2023, 3:08 PM IST

    The RT Nagar police in Bengaluru have successfully apprehended the accomplice of the suspected militant Junaid in a high-profile kidnapping and murder case. The arrested individual, identified as Mohammad Arshad Khan, had evaded police capture for a staggering four years. His recent arrest was facilitated by information obtained during the arrest of five suspected terrorists by the CCB (Central Crime Branch) police.

    Arshad Khan's alleged involvement stems from the kidnapping and murder of Noor Ahmed in 2017, a case that shook the region. The incident unfolded in RT Nagar, with the crime ultimately perpetrated in Gauribidanur. Notably, Arshad Khan was a minor at the time, and his whereabouts remained unknown. Subsequently, he is believed to have engaged in a series of criminal activities.

    Bengaluru terror attack suspect T Naseer got Rs 10 lakh in foreign funding, preached Jihad in jail: CCB

    The accused had 17 cases lodged against him, spanning charges of murder, attempted murder, and robbery. In a bid to elude arrest, he reportedly resorted to extreme measures, including self-harm and suicide threats upon encountering law enforcement.

    Arshad Khan's arrest took place at his residence in RT Nagar on the 27th. Despite his attempts to resist apprehension, the police's determined operation prevailed. Armed with a knife, he inflicted self-harm by cutting his throat and even contemplated jumping from a second-story window. Police intervention thwarted his self-destructive actions, leading to his capture.

    'Big conspiracy behind foiled Bengaluru terror plot...' BJP seeks NIA probe, slams 'clueless' Karnataka govt

    Currently, in police custody, Arshad Khan is undergoing interrogation regarding potential connections with suspect Junaid and possible involvement in terrorist activities. The nature of his role with related to the terror activity cell activated by Junaid remains under investigation.

    Arshad Khan's criminal history is notable, given his involvement in multiple cases, including the murder of real estate businessman Noor Ahmed in 2017. His association with a terror cell made by Junaid Ahmed is to be definitively confirmed.

    Last Updated Aug 29, 2023, 3:08 PM IST
