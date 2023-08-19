Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru terror attack suspect T Naseer got Rs 10 lakh in foreign funding, preached Jihad in jail: CCB

    First Published Aug 19, 2023, 5:54 PM IST

    The Central Crime Branch of the Bengaluru Police has made a major breakthrough in the Bengaluru terror attack plot. The CCB has uncovered that T Naseer, a suspected member of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) from Kerala, used to receive Rs 10 lakh from abroad. He is also accused of preaching Jihad in Parappa's Agrahara Central Jail.

    Another suspect, Ahmed Junaid, allegedly sent money to Naseer in jail through his associates. Naseer likely used this money for secret activities. The grocery shop owner who delivered the money is being questioned by the CCB.

    Bengaluru terror plot: Interrogation reveals shocking details, conspiracy yet to unravel

    Naseer, who hails from Malappuram district, is linked to LeT. He's the main accused in the 2008 Bangalore bomb blast. The CCB discovered that Naseer helped suspected LeT terrorists plan a blast in Bengaluru. Naseer was detained for more questioning by CCB.

    In 2017, Naseer met Ahmed Junaid in jail. Naseer had been imprisoned for 12 years and spread Jihad among fellow inmates. Junaid and his friends were influenced by Naseer's ideology. As they grew close, and in 2021, Junaid got involved with LeT. He planned a blast in Bengaluru, providing weapons and money after bail.

    Naseer received Rs 10 lakhs from Junaid over the course of two years, sent through a grocery store owner. He used it for legal matters and secret activities in jail. Before Junaid, Naseer allegedly used to receive financial support from another suspect in the 2008 Bengaluru bomb blast, Nasir Madani. After Madani got released on bail, Junaid started supporting him financially.

    Major terror attack foiled in Bengaluru; 5 terrorists arrested, 2 on the run

    Naseer was surprised at Junaid's rise in LeT after preaching Jihad. During the Investigation, Naseer accepted through his contact, he connected Junaid to LeT.

    Junaid allegedly sent Rs 26 lakh to accomplice Zaheed Tabrej for terror attacks in Bengaluru. Zaheed spent a part of the money for his personal expenses and shared the rest amount with the other four suspects, the police said.

    Last Updated Aug 19, 2023, 5:54 PM IST
