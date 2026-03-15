In a tragic incident in Bengaluru's Annapoorneshwari Nagar, a 15-year-old boy named Nishanth died after he went for a photoshoot with his friends to an abandoned resort. He accidentally fell from the top of an old building from a height of about 40 feet and died due to serious injuries.

Bengaluru: A fun photoshoot plan with friends turned into a tragedy for a 15-year-old boy, who died after falling from the top of an old, abandoned building. This heartbreaking incident happened in the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station area in Bengaluru. The boy who died has been identified as Nishanth (15). The incident took place around 5:30 PM on March 13.

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Tragedy at Ranya Resort

According to the information available, Nishanth had gone with his two friends to the Ranya Resort area for a photoshoot. This resort was shut down about 15 years ago and is now in a completely run-down, abandoned condition. After reaching the spot, his two friends stayed on the ground level, while Nishanth climbed to the top of the old building to take some photos.

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Fell from 40 feet high

While he was on top, he carelessly lost his balance and slipped, falling from a height of about 40 feet. He was seriously injured in the fall. His friends immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital. However, the doctors who examined him said that he was already dead when he was brought in. The Annapoorneshwari Nagar police have registered a case regarding this incident and are conducting further investigations.

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