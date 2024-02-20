Technical glitch hampers Bengaluru Metro's Purple Line, Majestic station shut down temporarily!

Commuters faced significant delays during rush hour today as a technical issue disrupted services along the purple line of the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). The glitch resulted in trains moving at a reduced speed between Baiyappanahalli and Garudacharpalya stations, leading to frustration among passengers and congestion at stations.

BMRCL officials took to Twitter to address the situation, acknowledging the inconvenience caused to commuters. In their tweet, the BMRCL stated, "Trains along the purple line are running at slow speed between Baiyappanahalli to Garudacharpalya due to technical snag. There will be disruptions in the train schedules. Teams are working to solve the issue as soon as possible. The operations team is implementing short-loop services to minimize inconvenience for commuters. We seek cooperation from all passengers during this time."



Due to this issue, entry to the metro station has been restricted, with all gates closed to prevent passengers from entering. This restriction includes the closure of all doors at the Majestic Metro Station. The closure aims to ensure the safety and security of passengers while the technical problem is being addressed.

The slowdown in train services not only affected the regular flow of commuters but also led to congestion at metro stations, with motorists finding themselves stuck due to the disruption in train schedules. The BMRCL has assured commuters that their teams are working diligently to resolve the technical fault as quickly as possible. However, until the issue is fully resolved, commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and expect delays along the Purple Line.



BMRCL has now tweeted, that the technical glitch hs been resolved and the trains are set at the scheduled speeds. However, it takes some time to normalised the cascading effects and to run per schedule. Inconvenience is regretted.

