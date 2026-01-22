Bengaluru techies express outrage over skyrocketing rents in East Bengaluru, with semi-furnished 2BHK apartments listed at ₹70K. Social media posts highlight landlord greed, high deposits, traffic woes, and the struggle to find affordable housing.

Bengaluru’s rental market is becoming increasingly unaffordable, leaving both new residents and long-time tenants in disbelief. With tech hubs booming and demand for apartments skyrocketing, rents in the city have surged to levels comparable to Mumbai, despite traffic congestion and limited amenities in certain areas. East Bengaluru, in particular, is witnessing shocking rental rates, raising serious concerns over affordability and testing the patience of tenants.

User Shares Personal Experience

The city’s rent surge became a hot topic on X (formerly Twitter) after user Rajvi shared her astonishment over the latest apartment listings.

She tweeted: "Bangalore rent scene is crazy and in immense competition with Bombay because what do you mean you want 70k rent for a semi-furnished 2BHK?"

The tweet quickly drew attention, prompting numerous responses from users sharing their experiences and opinions.

Users Share Personal Experiences

One X user commented, "Except East Bangalore, avg 2BHK rent around 25 to 30k."

Another expressed shock at the pricing, "70k for a semi-furnished 2BHK? What is furnished …the trauma?"

A third user recalled, "My first flat in Bangalore was 30k for a semi-furnished 3BHK back in 2024."

These reactions highlight how drastically rent prices have risen over a short period, particularly in East Bengaluru, where infrastructure struggles to keep up with rapid urbanisation.

High Rents, Heavy Deposits and Landlord Greed

Residents also criticised landlords for their growing greed, especially concerning high security deposits.

One user wrote, "In Bangalore, no need to work, construct an apartment with 10 flats and you would become rich in very little time."

Second user said: “Bangalore landlords do not have limits for their greed.”

While Bengaluru continues to attract IT professionals and young families, the combination of steep rents, massive security deposits and heavy traffic is causing widespread frustration. Tenants are increasingly questioning whether the city’s booming property market justifies the escalating costs.

The East Bengaluru Rental Crunch

East Bengaluru, a rapidly developing area with growing commercial activity, faces unique challenges. Despite being a tech corridor, many apartments offer minimal amenities while commanding exorbitant rents. The rising prices are forcing residents to reconsider their housing options, with many exploring neighbouring areas for more affordable alternatives.

Renters Struggle Amid Bengaluru’s Housing Boom

As Bengaluru continues to grow as India’s tech capital, soaring rental prices, especially in East Bengaluru, pose a serious challenge for residents. Social media reactions reflect the public’s frustration over rising rents, heavy deposits and perceived landlord greed, highlighting the urgent need for more affordable housing options in India’s IT hub.