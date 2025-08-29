A Bengaluru man, a former techie-turned-panipuri seller, has been arrested for allegedly driving his pregnant wife Shilpa to suicide over repeated dowry demands, including ₹5 lakh for his business. Police probe is ongoing.

Bengaluru: In a shocking case of alleged dowry harassment, a former software engineer who quit his IT job to sell panipuri in Bengaluru has been arrested for driving his 27-year-old wife, Shilpa, to suicide. The incident has triggered outrage, as the victim’s family revealed they had already given lakhs in dowry, but the harassment for more money continued.

Dowry Demands and Harassment

The accused, Praveen, once employed at an IT firm in Whitefield, shifted to running a small panipuri business. He allegedly pressured his wife’s family to provide an additional ₹5 lakh for his business, even after they had already contributed a large dowry during the wedding.

According to the complaint filed by Shilpa’s mother, Sharada, the family had spent about ₹35 lakh on the marriage in December 2022 and gifted 150 grams of gold to the groom. Despite this, Praveen and his mother, Shantavva, allegedly subjected Shilpa to repeated harassment, demanding more money.

Victim’s Struggles

Shilpa, who was living with Praveen in BTM Layout, was the mother of a young son and also pregnant with her second child at the time of her death. Her family alleged that the harassment did not stop even after they managed to arrange the ₹5 lakh demanded.

Sharada told police that Praveen’s mother went as far as suggesting her daughter should divorce him so he could marry another woman for more dowry.

Tragic Death in Suddaguntepalya

On Tuesday, Shilpa was found dead at her residence in Suddaguntepalya. When her family arrived, they discovered her lifeless body lying on the bed. Shocked and devastated, they immediately lodged a complaint against Praveen and his mother.

Police Investigation Underway

Police confirmed Praveen’s arrest on Thursday following the dowry harassment allegations. His mother is also under investigation for her role in the harassment. Authorities have stated that a detailed probe is underway into the circumstances that led to Shilpa’s tragic death.