In a shocking twist in the Greater Noida dowry death case, Nikki Bhati's in-laws, who are accused of harassment and setting her ablaze over dowry, were seen at her last rites that was performed at the in-laws residence. According to reports, Nikki Bhati's family as well as her in-laws were present at her last rites, prompting police to probe this angle.

Greater Noida Dowry Horror

Nikki died on August 21 while being shifted to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital. She had been married to Vipin since December 2016. Her sister, Kanchan, was also married into the same family to Vipin’s brother Rohit on the same day. Kanchan’s complaint led to an FIR against Vipin, his mother Daya, father Satyaveer, and brother Rohit under charges of murder, voluntarily causing hurt, and criminal conspiracy at Kasna police station.

The Uttar Pradesh police arrested all four accused and informed that they will be interrogated, following which the investigation of the case will progress. Vipin Bhati, who is accused of murdering his wife, was shot in the leg by the police on Sunday and was later admitted to the hospital. He was sent to a 14-day judicial custody.

Disturbing videos recorded by Kanchan show Vipin dragging Nikki by her hair and thrashing her. Another clip shows Nikki engulfed in flames and stumbling down a staircase. In a third video, she is seen badly burnt, sitting on the floor.

The couple’s five-year-old son also witnessed the horror and in his statement to police, said, “Mumma ke upar kuchh dala, fir chaata mara, fir lighter se aag laga di.”

Police said initial findings point to domestic violence and harassment by in-laws. It was also revealed Vipin was in touch with other women and objected to Nikki’s Instagram reels and her plan to run a beauty parlour with her sister. The sisters had shut the parlour six months ago due to constant interference but recently decided to reopen it, sparking fresh arguments.

Kasna SHO Dharmendra Shukla said the final altercation began hours before the incident when Nikki and her sister argued with their mother-in-law over making a reel. “Vipin told her to stop making videos, but Nikki continued. She said she would reopen the parlour,” the officer said.

Later, Vipin attempted to portray Nikki’s death as suicide on social media, posting, “The world is calling me a killer, Nikki... Why did you do this?”