A 33-year-old tech professional, Rohan Chandra Bhat, was arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly stabbing his parents to death in their home on February 11, 2026. The victims were Naveen Chandra Bhat, 60, and Dr. Shyamala Bhat, 55.

In a shocking and tragic incident in Bengaluru’s Vignan Nagar, a 33-year-old tech professional has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his own parents to death in their upscale villa in east Bengaluru on February 11, 2026.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The victims were Naveen Chandra Bhat (60), a retired Indian Navy captain, and his wife Dr Shyamala Bhat (55), a practising dentist. The couple lived in their villa in Adarsh Vista Apartments under the jurisdiction of the HAL Police Station.

Police have identified the accused as Rohan Chandra Bhat, their 33-year-old son, who had recently returned from the United States after working as a tech professional. According to initial reports, the incident occurred early on Wednesday morning following a heated domestic dispute reportedly linked to personal and financial tensions, including issues related to funding for his startup venture.

Neighbours reported hearing loud arguments and commotion from the villa around 7:30 a.m., and upon entering, they found the seriously injured couple. Both victims were immediately rushed to Manipal Hospital on Old Airport Road, where they were declared dead by doctors despite medical efforts.

Police registered a murder case based on a complaint filed by a neighbour, Dr Madhavi Nair, and took Rohan into custody. Investigators are continuing to probe the exact motive behind the attack, with early inquiries pointing to prolonged family disputes.

The couple’s daughter, who resides in the United States, has been informed of the tragedy and is expected to arrive in Bengaluru soon. The bodies were shifted to Bowring Hospital mortuary, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted after her arrival.

This brutal incident has deeply shaken residents in what is normally a quiet neighbourhood and has prompted discussions on family pressures, mental health, and conflict resolution among young professionals.