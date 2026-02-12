An auto-rickshaw driver was dragged on a car's bonnet in Bengaluru after a collision; the car driver is detained. In a separate incident in Warangal, two people, including a toddler, died after a school bus hit a tractor due to negligent driving.

An auto-rickshaw driver was dragged on the bonnet of a car after the two vehicles collided on Wednesday afternoon in Bengaluru, the police stated. The collision occurred at around 12:45 pm. Following the incident, the auto driver was dragged on the car's bonnet.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Bengaluru, Vikram Ampte, the car driver, Suresh, has been detained and is currently being interrogated. The vehicle involved has been seized by the Halasuru Police, who are investigating the matter further. Further details are awaited in the case.

Fatal Accident in Warangal

Earlier, on Monday, two people were killed and several others injured after a school bus carrying around 40 students collided with a tractor in Warangal district, police said. The accident took place under the Parvathagiri police station limits. The tractor was carrying around 15 people at the time of the collision.

Police Detail Negligent Driving

Parvathagiri Circle Inspector B Rajagopal said the accident occurred due to rash and negligent driving by the school bus driver. "Yesterday at about 4.30 p.m., we received a call regarding an accident at the Warangal Commission in the Parvathir police station limits. In this regard, one MDA Ismail, along with his family members, on 8th February, went to the Annaram Dargah area. After completing the offerings, they returned to the Shimbunpeta yesterday at about 3.30 p.m. They started from there and while returning to the Shimbunpeta village, meanwhile, when they reached about the Srinagar crossroad of the Parvathir Mandal in opposite directions, the Notre Dame school bus driver drove in a rash and negligent manner the vehicle and while overtaking the another bus, he dashed to the tractor, on which immediately all the tractor boarding members got injured, severe injuries. SI also shifted all injured persons," Rajagopal told ANI.

He said that two occupants of the tractor lost their lives in the incident. "The spot Ismail, about 50 years old, died at the spot only. While shifting the other injured persons, his grandson Rehan, 2 years old, he was also died while being shifted to the hospital," Rajagopal added.

Police said two students on the school bus suffered serious injuries, while the remaining students sustained minor injuries. All injured persons were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. (ANI)