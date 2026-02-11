Two young children were killed after a school bus allegedly collided with a motorcycle and ran over them in Thanisandra, Bengaluru. The victims, a constable’s daughter and niece, died on the spot. Police have taken the bus driver into custody.

In a tragic road accident that has shaken Bengaluru, two young children lost their lives early Tuesday morning following a collision between a school bus and a motorcycle in Thanisandra. The incident occurred near the police quarters under the jurisdiction of the Hennur Traffic Police Station. The heartbreaking accident has cast a pall of gloom over the police community, as the victims belonged to the family of a serving police constable.

Details Of The Incident

According to police sources, Naganagowda, a constable attached to the City Armed Reserve (CAR), had stepped out on his motorcycle early in the morning along with two children to purchase milk. While travelling near Thanisandra Main Road, a school bus reportedly approaching from the opposite direction allegedly took a sudden turn and collided with the motorcycle.

Children Run Over By Bus

Due to the impact of the collision, Naganagowda and the two children were thrown onto the road. Tragically, both children fell under the wheels of the bus before the driver could bring the vehicle to a halt.

The two toddlers, aged two and four, died on the spot due to severe head injuries. Naganagowda sustained minor injuries and survived the crash. The incident has left him and his family devastated.

Victims Identified

The deceased have been identified as Varsha (2), daughter of Constable Naganagowda, and Bhanu (4), his niece. Both children were residents of the police quarters in Thanisandra. The sight of the grieving family and colleagues moved many locals to tears.

Police Action And Investigation

Soon after the accident, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North Division Traffic, visited the spot and conducted an inspection. Personnel from the Hennur Traffic Police arrived at the scene, carried out a preliminary investigation, and took the school bus and its driver into custody.

Police suspect that rash and negligent driving may have led to the accident. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

The tragic incident has triggered public concern, particularly as the vehicle involved was a school bus. The accident has once again drawn attention to road safety and responsible driving in Bengaluru.