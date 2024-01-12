Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: Suspicion surrounds wife as husband found dead in bathroom at HSR Layout residence

    Venkataramana Naik's mysterious death in HSR Layout, Bengaluru, has sparked suspicions of foul play. The 35-year-old, a resident of Andhra Pradesh, allegedly fell in the bathroom on a Wednesday morning. Initially deemed accidental, doubts arose during the investigation, fueled by calls to Naik's wife from a single mobile number. The HSR Layout police have now registered a murder case.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 12, 2024, 1:27 PM IST

    The mysterious death of Venkataramana Naik (35), a resident of Andhra Pradesh, has raised suspicions of foul play in the second sector of HSR Layout, Bengaluru. The unfortunate incident occurred on a Wednesday morning, leaving the local community in shock.

    Venkataramana Naik and his wife, Nandini, had been residing in Bengaluru for several years. The couple lived as tenants in a house located in the second sector of the HSR Layout, just below the residence of the property owner. Venkataramana was employed at a home appliance showroom during the day and served as a security guard for his residence during the night.

    The incident unfolded when Venkataramana allegedly fell in the bathroom while preparing for a bath on Wednesday morning. The police were informed by his wife, Nandini, who shared her concerns about the suspicious circumstances surrounding her husband's death. Upon inspection, the police initially considered the possibility of an accidental death.

    However, as the investigation progressed, doubts emerged, leading authorities to suspect foul play. The suspicion grew as Nandini, the deceased's wife, received multiple calls from a single mobile number, raising questions about the nature of the calls and their potential connection to Venkataramana's death.

    The HSR Layout police station has registered a case of murder.

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2024, 1:27 PM IST
