Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Loved my son a lot': Suchana Seth confesses to murdering 4-year-old child in Goa

    A Bangalore startup CEO, Suchana Seth, confessed to killing her 4-year-old during a Goa trip due to anger towards her estranged husband. Seth suffocated her son to avoid court-ordered video calls, expressing love for the child but fled in panic after the tragic act, attempting to leave with the body in a suitcase.

    'Loved my son a lot': Suchana Seth confesses to murdering 4-year-old child in Goa vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 10, 2024, 4:01 PM IST

    A shocking and tragic incident has gripped the nation as Suchana Seth, the CEO of a startup in Bangalore, confessed to the murder of her 4-year-old child during a trip to Goa. The harrowing revelation came to light after the Goa police detained Seth and conducted an interrogation.

    The heart-wrenching account unfolded as Seth revealed to the authorities her distressing actions, citing anger towards her husband as the trigger for the heinous act. According to her statement, the couple, Suchana Seth and Venkataraman, had tied the knot in 2010, welcoming a son into their lives in 2019. However, their marriage began to falter, leading them to file for divorce in 2020. Amidst the ongoing legal proceedings, the court had ordered that the child be presented to Venkataraman via video call once a week until the divorce was finalized.

    Bengaluru: Suchana Seth attempted suicide after 'murdering' her 4-year-old son in Goa apartment

    Seth expressed vehement opposition to complying with the court's directive, harbouring a deep love for her child and an intense disdain for her estranged husband. In a heart-wrenching admission, she recounted the distressing moments when, in an attempt to prevent the court-mandated video call, she suffocated her beloved child with a pillow. “I had a deep love for my son," Seth expressed. "When I tried to make him unconscious with a pillow, I hoped he would regain consciousness. Unfortunately, that wasn't the outcome. Overwhelmed by sorrow, I tried to harm myself but couldn't go through with it."

    However, as she began to bleed and the pain intensified, she bandaged her wounds, ultimately choosing to flee from the scene. In a state of panic and confusion, she packed the lifeless body of her child into a suitcase and attempted to leave Goa.

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2024, 4:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: In a first, Kozhikode Govt Medical College receives National MusQan certification rkn

    Kerala: In a first, Kozhikode Govt Medical College receives National MusQan certification

    Explained Why Drishti 10 Starliner UAV will be a major force multiplier snt

    Explained: Why Drishti 10 Starliner UAV will be a major force multiplier

    New Year horror: Bengaluru businessman kidnapped, extorted money; body found devoured by wild animals vkp

    New Year horror: Bengaluru businessman kidnapped, extorted money; body found devoured by wild animals

    Kerala: Woman allegedly strangled to death in Thiruvananthapuram rkn

    Kerala: Woman allegedly strangled to death in Thiruvananthapuram

    Manipur government declines 'ground permission' for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' AJR

    Manipur government declines 'ground permission' for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Nyay Yatra'

    Recent Stories

    Detecting Prostate Cancer: What to look for in early symptoms RBA

    Detecting Prostate Cancer: What to look for in early symptoms

    cricket Shakib al Hasan uncertain about leading Bangladesh in the future osf

    Shakib al Hasan uncertain about leading Bangladesh in the future

    Pomegranates to Apricots: 7 iron-rich fruits to fight Anaemia naturally ATG EAI

    Pomegranates to Apricots: 7 iron-rich fruits to fight Anaemia naturally

    Kerala: In a first, Kozhikode Govt Medical College receives National MusQan certification rkn

    Kerala: In a first, Kozhikode Govt Medical College receives National MusQan certification

    Ayodhya Ram temple to get 2,400 kg bell from UP's Etah AJR

    Ayodhya Ram temple to get 2,400 kg bell from UP's Etah

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon