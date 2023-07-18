Bengaluru startup gets 3000 resumes in 48 hours for 1 job; CEO wonders 'How bad is the job market?'

A Bengaluru startup CEO received over 3000 resumes in 48 hours for a job opening offering permanent work from home. The overwhelming response highlights the tough job market in Bengaluru, with layoffs and a preference for remote work contributing to the surge in applications.

A CEO of a Bengaluru startup has received over 3000 resumes within 48 hours for a job opening he posted on the company website which read, 'Permanent Work From Home'. A shocked Kartik Mandaville. the CEO of the Bengaluru-based tech startup Springworks CEO, took to Twitter to ask, 'How bad is the job market?'

He also stated that the job posting was on the company’s website and was not promoted on any of the job portals. He replied to a user’s comment which read, 'It has been like this for the month, 12,500+ applications so far."

It has left him wondering how bad the job market is right now in the Silicon city of Bengaluru. Most users commented that the lay off season has left thousands of employees jobless and it must be one of the reasons for getting so many applications.

Moreover, the position was listed as permanent Work From Home. The IT companies in Bengaluru have been asking their employees to come work from the office, starting the second half of 2023.

Therefore, most of the employees prefer working from home and are searching for jobs which provide the same. One user Kabir Singh (@KabirKabby) commented on the job market being bad, "Pretty bad. I remember going to a walk-in interview for an IT in Delhi. I was just a visitor for the interviews, led by my relative. For just 20 roles, 700 people had attended the interview. The package was 2.5 LPA."

Another user Aakash (@aakash__rewari) commented, "Unemployment is at the peak and the youngsters are desperate for jobs, even if it has nothing to do with the subject they learnt in college.”

The job situation across Bengaluru is very difficult. As the IT companies have been calling their employees back to offices in Bengaluru, the landlords have surged their rental prices and with the rising household prices, employees have been suffering both ways.

“The introduction of AI has replaced many jobs. There should be some protocol regarding this. So companies can’t lay off employees as they wish” another user commented.