Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has moved the Karnataka High Court to quash the FIR proceedings against them, indirectly holding the Siddaramaiah-led state government responsible for the stampede that claimed lives of 11 fans at Chinnaswamy stadium on June 4. The petition was filed by Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited (RCSPL) which manages and operates RCB IPL team and its Chief Operating Officer Rajesh V Menon.

The petition states that RCB announced victory parade and trophy celebration on the social media after extensive discussions between officials of DNA Networks, the Karnataka State Cricket Association officials, police, and the oral confirmation received by RCSPL. RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) clearly stated on their social media that only people who had registered on their official website and received official passes would be allowed to enter the stadium. This rule was in place because the stadium has a limited seating capacity, and they needed to control the number of attendees to avoid overcrowding.

RCB blames Karnataka govt for stampede

The petition states that RCB officials were orally informed that the victory parade cannot be held on the morning of the tragedy. It was around the same time the management was informed Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar was planning a felicitation ceremony at Vidhana Soudha.

According to the petition, RCB officials were informed that the team could proceed to Chinnaswamy stadium after the ceremony at Vidhana Soudha for victory celebrations. The plea points out that the felicitation event at Vidhana Soudha was not limited to RCB players and staff — but the general public was also invited by the Chief Minister. This suggests that the state government played a significant role in drawing large crowds, indirectly sharing responsibility for the incident. RCB produced the tweet of the CM, which invited “all citizens to join in the celebration of this historic victory."

RCB stated that the case was motivated by an intent to shift the blame for the unfortunate tragedy on to private entities and individuals associated with them. The plea also questions why RCB has been named as an accused in the FIR, despite the fact that the entire organisation of the felicitation event was handled by an external agency, DNA Networks. "Despite an ongoing official inquiry into the incident and suspension of police officials for dereliction of duty, Chief Minister directed the immediate arrest of RCB executives," the petition stated.

Last week, the Karnataka High Court had granted interim protection to officials of the Karnataka State Cricket Association on a similar plea. Nikhil Sosale, the Marketing and Revenue Head of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), has also approached the High Court and challenged his arrest in the case.