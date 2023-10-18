Bengaluru's ambitious Skydeck project aims to soar as India's tallest viewing tower (WATCH)

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has unveiled plans for the "Bengaluru Skydeck," a potentially record-breaking observation deck project in Bengaluru. The project, conceptualized by COOP HIMMELB(L)AU and the World Design Organisation, aims to provide panoramic views of the city and is under feasibility study. If realized, it will require 8 to 10 acres of land and could become the country's tallest observation deck.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has unveiled ambitious plans for a grand project in Bengaluru, following his proposal for a 190-kilometre mega tunnel road project aimed at alleviating traffic congestion in the city. This new endeavour, known as the "Bengaluru Skydeck," could potentially become the country's tallest observation deck.

Shivakumar, who also serves as Bengaluru's Development Minister, has instructed officials to conduct a comprehensive feasibility study of the "Bengaluru Skydeck" project. The proposal, which has been conceptualized by COOP HIMMELB(L)AU, an Austrian architectural, urban planning, design, and art firm, in collaboration with the World Design Organisation (WDO) based in Bengaluru, envisions a towering architectural marvel that promises to offer breathtaking panoramic views of the city.



The "Bengaluru Skydeck" project, if brought to life, would require approximately 10 acres of land. Shivakumar has already taken the initial steps by directing officials to identify a suitable piece of land, measuring between 8 to 10 acres, within the heart of Bengaluru for the execution of this landmark structure.



In a tweet, Shivakumar expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, "Reviewed the proposed Bengaluru Skydeck project plan, conceptualized by COOP HIMMELB(L)AU of Austria in association with the World Design Organisation (WDO), and which, if implemented, will be the highest viewing tower in the country. Directed the officials to assess the financial viability of the project in addition to identifying a suitable piece of 8-10 acres of land for its execution."

This proposed "Bengaluru Skydeck" project, with its towering height and architectural prowess, holds the promise of becoming a symbol of modernity and innovation in the bustling city of Bengaluru.