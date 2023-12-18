Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: Six-vehicle collision causes chaos on airport road at Chikkajala flyover; check details

    A chain reaction of collisions unfolded on airport road near Devanahalli in Bengaluru on monday evening. The mishap occurred specifically on the Chikkajala flyover, involving a total of six cars. 
     

    Bengaluru: Six-vehicle collision causes chaos on airport road at Chikkajala flyover; check details
    First Published Dec 18, 2023, 6:56 PM IST

    Fortunately, the occupants of the vehicles involved sustained only minor injuries, providing a silver lining to the unsettling situation. The incident is currently under the authority of the Chikkajala Traffic Police, who are actively managing the case and overseeing the operation to clear the affected area.
     
    More details regarding the circumstances leading to the accident and the conditions of those involved are awaited. The prompt response of the authorities and the relatively minor injuries sustained by the occupants stand as positive aspects amid the unfortunate event.

    Karnataka Govt mandates mask policy for citizens above 60 amid COVID concerns

    Karnataka High Court upholds justice and woman's dignity in Belagavi assault case; check details

    NIA launches nationwide operation against counterfeit currency network

    Bengaluru: Scooty worth Rs. 30,000 faces whopping Rs. 3.2 lakh penalty for traffic violations

    Bengaluru: BBMP commissioner implements swift measures for rajakaluve encroachment removal

    Karnataka Govt mandates mask policy for citizens above 60 amid COVID concerns

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

