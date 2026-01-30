Bengaluru’s first double-decker flyover at the busy Silk Board junction is nearing completion. The ₹449-crore project is expected to open by the end of February, easing traffic congestion and allowing smoother movement.

Relief may soon be in sight for commuters battling daily traffic snarls at the busy Silk Board junction, as the city’s first double-decker flyover nears completion. The ₹449-crore infrastructure project, designed to ease chronic congestion at one of Bengaluru’s most notorious bottlenecks, is expected to become fully operational by the end of February, officials said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

While one side of the flyover was opened in 2024, progress on the remaining stretch was delayed due to the complex installation of a 42-metre steel bridge over the existing roadway. With most of the pending work now complete, commuters are hopeful of a smoother commute in the coming weeks.

Civil Works in Final Stage

Workers are currently completing the concrete slab work, and officials from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said the civil works are targeted for completion by the end of February.

The flyover connects HSR Layout with BTM Layout and is expected to significantly improve traffic movement by allowing vehicles to bypass the Silk Board junction entirely.

Steel Girder Installation Caused Delay

The project faced delays mainly due to the installation of a massive 42-metre steel girder over existing infrastructure. With this critical component now in place, the remaining work has progressed rapidly, raising hopes for an early inauguration.

Commuters Look Forward to Relief

For daily commuters, the flyover promises much-needed relief. “I travel from Banashankari, and Silk Board is the worst part of my journey. Even a 10-minute reduction in waiting time would be a big help. Silk Board is a nightmare every evening. If this ramp opens, vehicles heading towards HSR and Hosur Road will move faster,” said a commuter.

Another commuter added, “Avoiding the signal from Silk Board to BTM Layout will be a huge relief.”

Traffic Bypass to Reduce Congestion

Once operational, the flyover will allow traffic to move uninterrupted between Silk Board, BTM Layout, HSR Layout and Hosur Road, significantly reducing congestion at the junction, officials said.

Awaiting Police Inspection Before Opening

BMRCL officials said the project is in its final stage and will be opened after mandatory inspections.

“Once the contractor completes the final touches, the traffic police will inspect the structure before it is opened to the public,” a BMRCL official said.

DCP (Traffic, South) Gopal M. Byakod confirmed that the flyover is expected to be fully operational by the end of February, easing traffic flow from the Central Silk Board junction towards BTM Layout, HSR Layout and Bellandur.