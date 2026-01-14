Bengaluru Police are searching for a youth who threw lit firecrackers from the Ragi Gudda flyover onto road near Silk Board junction. The act caused panic among commuters but left no one injured. The incident, caught on video, sparked outrage online.

A dangerous incident on a busy Bengaluru flyover has raised serious concerns about public safety and civic responsibility. The Bengaluru Police are searching for a youth who lit firecrackers on the Ragi Gudda flyover and threw them onto the road below, near the busy Silk Board junction. The act, which was captured on video and widely shared on social media, caused panic among commuters using one of the city’s most crowded traffic corridors. Although no injuries have been reported so far, police officials said the incident could have easily resulted in a serious accident.

Incident occurred near busy Silk Board junction

According to police sources, the incident took place on the Ragi Gudda flyover, a key route connecting several parts of south Bengaluru. Vehicles were moving below when the firecrackers were thrown from above, creating loud explosions and sudden flashes.

Motorists were caught off guard, with several slowing down abruptly, increasing the risk of collisions. Pedestrians and two-wheeler riders were also exposed to danger. Officials confirmed that the youth responsible fled the spot soon after the act.

Police begin search, examine video evidence

The Bengaluru Police have launched an investigation and are analysing CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify and trace the person involved. Officers are also studying the viral video to gather clues.

Police officials stated that such behaviour is not a harmless prank and can attract serious legal action. Bursting firecrackers in public places, especially on flyovers and highways, is a punishable offence under law as it endangers lives.

Public anger grows after video goes viral

The video of the act triggered strong reactions from the public on social media. Many users expressed anger and shock, calling the stunt reckless and irresponsible.

Several citizens tagged the Bengaluru City Police, urging swift action. Some demanded strict punishment to act as a deterrent, while others highlighted the need for better education and awareness among young people about public safety.

A few users also criticised the lack of regular night patrolling on flyovers, saying increased police presence could help prevent such incidents.

Safety experts warn against dangerous 'thrill' acts

Road safety experts say that stunts like these reflect a growing trend where thrill is placed above safety. They warned that even a small distraction or sudden noise can cause drivers to lose control, especially in high-traffic zones like Silk Board.

Experts stressed that public roads are shared spaces and not places for dangerous experiments. One careless act can affect dozens of innocent people.

While no one was injured in this case, authorities say the incident should serve as a warning. The police have appealed to the public, especially young people, to act responsibly and respect public spaces.