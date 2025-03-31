user
Navratri 2025: 5 easy vrat recipes to try at home; Check here

Chaitra Navratri 2025: Navratri is one of the most significant, joyful, and vibrant festivals celebrated in India. In 2025, Chaitra Navratri takes place from March 30 to April 7, filling the country with devotional energy. During this festival, devotees honor the nine manifestations of Goddess Durga through various rituals, fasting, and prayers
 

Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 31, 2025, 1:25 PM IST

Fasting during Navratri is believed to purify the body, enhance spiritual energy, and attract the blessings of Goddess Durga. This period is seen as a time of spiritual connection and devotion to the supreme energy. Below are some quick and simple recipes that can be prepared at home during this sacred time.

Singhare Ka Halwa

Halwa is a popular dish in India, and Singhare ka Halwa holds special significance during Navratri fasting. To prepare this dish, singhara flour is roasted in ghee until it emits a rich fragrance and turns golden brown. Water or milk is then added along with sugar or jaggery to achieve a smooth texture. Finally, chopped nuts are sprinkled on top as a garnish. The nutty and rich flavor of Singhare ka Halwa makes it a cherished sweet treat during fasting.


Sabudana Khichdi and Kheer

Sabudana Khichdi is one of the most commonly prepared dishes during Navratri fasting, as it provides a good source of healthy starches and carbohydrates. Similarly, Sabudana Kheer is a much-loved dessert often enjoyed during the festival. It is prepared by cooking sabudana in milk with a hint of saffron and cardamom, then garnished with chopped nuts. This dish is known for providing an instant energy boost, making it an ideal choice for fasting days.

Aloo Jeera

Aloo Jeera is a flavorful dish frequently prepared during Navratri fasting in Indian households. The dish consists of diced potatoes cooked with spices until they turn soft, and it is often garnished with chopped coriander leaves. Due to its versatility, Aloo Jeera can be paired with sama rice or kuttu ki puri, making it a convenient and delicious option for those observing the fast.

Falahari Kadhi

Falahari Kadhi is a nutritious and wholesome dish often enjoyed during Navratri fasting. It is prepared using yogurt, water chestnut flour (singhare ka atta), and spices such as cumin, ginger, and green chilies. The mixture is simmered until it reaches a creamy consistency, and fresh coriander leaves are added for garnish. When served with sama rice or kuttu ki puri, this dish makes for a filling and satisfying meal during the fast.

Kuttu ki Puri

Kuttu ki Puri serves as a delightful accompaniment to Navratri meals. Made from buckwheat flour (kuttu ka atta), these puris are rolled into small discs and deep-fried until they puff up and turn golden brown. Light and crispy, they complement various curries, making them a popular choice during fasting periods.

