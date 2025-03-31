user
AI drones, heavy security: Lucknow goes high-tech to ensure Eid-ul-Fitr safety at mosques

Lucknow Police deployed AI-equipped drones and CCTV surveillance to monitor Eid-ul-Fitr gatherings, ensuring security. Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad Ansari assured that the state prioritized safety, emphasizing CM Yogi Adityanath’s commitment to strong law and order.
 

Divya Danu
ANI |Updated: Mar 31, 2025, 1:31 PM IST

Lucknow Police took advanced security measures during Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations on Monday by deploying AI-powered drones to monitor large gatherings at mosques across the city. These drones, equipped with artificial intelligence technology, instantly alert police personnel and the control room about any suspicious activity.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vishwajeet Srivastava stated that security arrangements were in place at all mosques, with additional monitoring through CCTV cameras and social media surveillance. “We are constantly monitoring the situation using AI drones. Any suspicious activity triggers an automatic alert to our mobile phones and the control room,” he explained.

Alongside technological surveillance, heavy police deployment ensured order and safety during prayers. “Personnel are stationed at all mosques, and we are also tracking activities through CCTV and social media to prevent any disturbances,” Srivastava added.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad Ansari highlighted that the administration had made special arrangements to facilitate a smooth and peaceful celebration for the Muslim community. He assured that law and order were strictly upheld and reiterated Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s commitment to ensuring safety for all citizens, particularly Muslims.

"Uttar Pradesh is known for its strong law and order. Our chief minister has assured that Muslims are the safest in the state. Eid is a festival of joy, and we have taken all necessary steps to ensure a hassle-free celebration," Ansari said.

The government’s meticulous security planning reflects Uttar Pradesh’s ongoing commitment to maintaining peace and order during major religious celebrations.

