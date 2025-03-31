Mushroom to Spinach: 7 tasty veg kebabs recipes you can try

Lifestyle
Paneer Tikka Kebab is very famous. Marinating paneer in spices and yogurt, then grilling it over low heat gives it a smoky taste.
Vegetable Tikka Kebab is also a good option for functions. Combining various vegetables with spices and yogurt and grilling them over coals gives an amazing taste.
Mushroom Kebab is a favorite of many. Mushroom pieces are added to spiced yogurt. After mixing well, they are grilled over low heat. It tastes great with chutney.
Soya Chaap Kebab is best for serving guests who come to your home. Soya is first kept in spices and then in yogurt. Later, it can be deep-fried and served.
Making spinach kebabs is very easy. Finely chop the spinach, mix it with boiled potatoes and spices, shape it into rounds, and fry. Serve with chutney.
To make carrot kebab, first grate the carrot. Add boiled potatoes and bread crumbs. Add spices, mash well, and deep fry in small sizes.
Cut the capsicum in half, fill it with vegetables, boiled potatoes, tomatoes, and spices. Add chat masala and then grill it.
