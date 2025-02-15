Gujarat SHOCKER! Man stabs teen for talking to daughter, attack caught on camera (WATCH)

A Gujarat father stabbed a 17-year-old boy inside a Bhavnagar institute for talking to his daughter. The brutal attack, caught on CCTV, went viral. Police arrested the accused, and the injured boy is undergoing treatment.
 

Gujarat SHOCKER! Man stabs teen for talking to daughter, attack caught on camera (WATCH)
Author
Divya Danu
Published: Feb 15, 2025, 3:35 PM IST

A horrific incident unfolded at the OAJ Institute of Science in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, when a man repeatedly stabbed a 17-year-old boy inside the institute's counseling room. The attack, which took place on February 10, was reportedly triggered by the accused's objection to the boy speaking with his daughter over the phone.

The shocking assault was captured on CCTV and later went viral on social media. According to reports, the victim was called into the counseling room by a teacher when the accused, identified as Jagdish Rachad, suddenly pulled out a knife and attacked him multiple times. The accused’s daughter and a teacher were present during the attack.

Also read: UP SHOCKER! In-laws inject woman with HIV-infected syringe after family fails to meet dowry demands

School authorities intervened and removed Rachad from the room. Police arrived at the scene shortly after and arrested him. The injured teen was rushed to a hospital for treatment, and his current condition remains undisclosed. The brutal attack has raised serious concerns about campus safety.

