Bride's mother calls off wedding after drunk groom, his friends create ruckus, asks guests to return (WATCH)

A video has gone viral on social media, where a bride's mother called off the wedding after the groom and his friends allegedly created ruckus under the influence of alcohol in Bengaluru.  

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 11, 2025, 7:26 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 11, 2025, 7:26 PM IST

The now-viral video shows the mother of a bride politely asking the baraat, the boy’s side, to return after sternly calling off the wedding. But what made the lady, the bride’s mother, take such an extreme step? Well, the reason was the despicable behaviour exhibited by the groom and his friends.

According to the reports, the groom and his close friends had consumed a lot of alcohol and were extremely drunk. And in this condition, they created a ruckus ahead of the marriage ceremony.

During one of the rituals, the groom threw aarti ki thali in a filmy manner, which became the breaking point for the bride’s mother. Concerned about her daughter’s respect and future, she called off the wedding. She was quoted as saying, “Abhi se aise tevar hain, toh aage apni beti ke bhavishya ka kya hoga" (Such is his behaviour now, what will be the future of my daughter).

Also read: Maharashtra boy dies by suicide after father couldn't fulfill smartphone wish, he hangs self with same rope

The video has garnered attention on social media, with netizens praising the action taken by the bride's mother.

