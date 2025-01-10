Bengaluru ranked best city for working women in India: 2024 survey

Bengaluru ranked No. 1 in the 2024 Top Cities for Women in India (TCWI) survey by Avatar Group, excelling in skill development, employment, wages, and workplace inclusivity. While challenges in women's safety persist, Bengaluru's focus on empowerment and gender equality remains commendable.

Bengaluru, popularly known as the Silicon City of India, has added another achievement to its name. In a survey conducted by Avatar Group in 2024, Bengaluru has secured the No. 1 position in the Top Cities for Women in India (TCWI) rankings, surpassing Chennai to become the best city for female professionals in the country.

The survey evaluated 120 major cities across India, focusing on aspects such as women's skill development, employment opportunities, workplace environment, safety, and wages. Bengaluru stood out as the most favourable city for women to work, live, and grow, cementing its reputation as a hub for progress and inclusivity.

Bengaluru excels in providing a supportive environment for working women. The city is known for offering opportunities that match women's skills with good wages. Along with Mumbai, Bengaluru is at the forefront of creating jobs for women and encouraging their professional development.

The survey also highlighted that Bengaluru prioritizes women's empowerment through various initiatives, better infrastructure, and a conducive workplace environment. The city's focus on promoting gender equality has played a significant role in achieving this top rank.

Most cities in South India, including Bengaluru, have shown notable progress in gender equality and safety for women. Chennai ranked second in the survey, was the top city for working women in 2023 but was overtaken by Bengaluru in 2024. Mumbai secured the third position, while Delhi was ranked eighth.

While Bengaluru ranked first overall, other cities stood out in specific categories.

- Mumbai and Hyderabad topped the charts in terms of women's safety, with Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram also performing well. On the other hand, Gurugram was ranked the lowest for safety, based on data such as registered cases, harassment complaints, and justice delivery.

- Hyderabad was recognized for its superior infrastructure, including well-maintained transport systems, water supply, and electricity. Mumbai followed in the second position for infrastructure.

Delhi and Gurugram excelled in offering industrial employment opportunities and a supportive working environment for women in industries.

Although Bengaluru has been ranked the best city for women professionals, concerns about women's safety remain. The number of reported cases has been increasing, posing challenges for the city. Authorities are working relentlessly to make Bengaluru a safer place for women, with greater emphasis on safety measures and support systems.

Bengaluru’s consistent growth and focus on gender equality have helped it achieve this remarkable milestone.

