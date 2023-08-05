Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru shocker: Private school Principal booked for raping 10 year old girl with Dyslexia

    A horrific Incident unfolds in Bengaluru, as a 65-year-old Private school Principal has been booked under POCSO Act for raping a 10-year-old School girl. The girl was said to be suffering from Dyslexia and was studying in 2nd standard. Case is lodged against the Principal and he is currently under Judicial custody.

    Bengaluru shocker: Private school Principal booked for raping 10 year old girl with Dyslexia vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 5, 2023, 12:01 PM IST

    A horrifying incident of crime has emerged in Bengaluru, involving the arrest of a 65-year-old school principal for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl. The local police have taken swift action and registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused, identified as Lambert Pushparaj, was serving as the principal of a private school at Gunjur in Bengaluru.

    The young victim, a Class 2 student at the school, had arrived for classes at 8:30 am on Thursday. Shockingly, Principal Lambert Pushparaj reportedly lured her to his office and subjected her to sexual abuse. It is disturbing to note that after committing the crime, he offered her cake.

    Bengaluru: Woman gang-raped in a moving car in Koramangala; all 4 accused arrested

    The situation took a dire turn when the young girl, who has dyslexia, began experiencing stomach pain after returning home at around 3:30 pm. Her mother's concern grew when she noticed bloodstains on the child's private parts while giving her a bath. Upon questioning, the girl disclosed the traumatic incident that transpired at school. Swift action was taken, and she was immediately taken to the hospital for medical attention and support.

    Karnataka: 21-year-old Haveri man rapes and murders mother

    The Police have lodged a case against the Principal and booked him under the POCSO Act, based on the complaint lodged by the mother. He is currently being investigated by the police and is under Judicial custody. The Police have also been suspecting that the principal might have given sexual harassment to the other girls at school.

    The girl is said to be suffering from dyslexia and she has problems reading the words and understanding the sentences. She was lagging behind at the school and thus her parents had admitted her to the second standard.

    Last Updated Aug 5, 2023, 12:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: Karnataka govt to launch app-based taxi services amid concerns over private apps vkp

    Bengaluru: Karnataka govt to launch app-based taxi services amid concerns over private apps

    Why pro-Kannada activists oppose the proposed Karnataka-Tamil Nadu Metro line vkp

    Why pro-Kannada activists oppose the proposed Karnataka-Tamil Nadu Metro line

    First project of suburban railway in Bengaluru to be approved by year-end vkp

    First project of suburban railway in Bengaluru to be approved by year-end

    Kannada compulsory subject in CBSE, ICSE schools: Karnataka HC notice to state govt vkp

    Kannada compulsory subject in CBSE, ICSE schools: Karnataka HC notice to state govt

    Global tenders sought to manage Bengaluru traffic jams vkp

    Global tenders sought to manage Bengaluru traffic jams

    Recent Stories

    TIFF 2023 Karan Johar, Guneet Mongas upcoming production Kill to premiere at event; 1st look OUT ADC

    TIFF 2023: Karan Johar, Guneet Monga’s upcoming production 'Kill' to premiere at event; 1st look OUT

    7 refreshing detox water recipes to boost your hydration MIS

    7 refreshing detox water recipes to boost your hydration

    Suhana Khan in Goa: Shah Rukh Khan's daughter enjoying vacay with her girl gang RBA

    Suhana Khan in Goa: Shah Rukh Khan's daughter enjoying vacay with her girl gang

    Article 370 abrogation anniversary: Mehbooba Mufti, other J-K leaders under 'house arrest' AJR

    Article 370 abrogation anniversary: Mehbooba Mufti, other J-K leaders under 'house arrest'

    Bengaluru: Karnataka govt to launch app-based taxi services amid concerns over private apps vkp

    Bengaluru: Karnataka govt to launch app-based taxi services amid concerns over private apps

    Recent Videos

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH) snt

    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When USS Gerald R Ford world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    When world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    Video Icon