In Bengaluru, a former employee fatally stabbed his ex-manager following a workplace dispute in Rajagopala Nagar. The accused has been arrested, and a murder case registered. The incident has shocked the local community, raising concerns over workplace safety and conflict escalation.

In a shocking incident from Bengaluru’s Rajagopala Nagar area, a minor argument tragically escalated into a murder. A former employee of a plastic factory fatally stabbed his ex-manager following a long-standing grudge. The incident has left the local community stunned and raised serious concerns over workplace conflicts turning violent.

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Incident At Rajagopala Nagar

The victim, Rahul, worked as a manager at a plastic factory in Thigalarapalya, Rajagopala Nagar. The accused, Hanumanthappa, was a former employee at the same factory. Reports suggest that Rahul and Hanumanthappa frequently had disagreements, either over work-related issues or personal matters. These disputes eventually led Hanumanthappa to resign from his position.

Old Grudge Turns Fatal

Even after leaving the factory, Hanumanthappa reportedly harboured resentment towards his former manager. On the night of the incident, the two got into another argument. The confrontation quickly escalated, and in a fit of rage, Hanumanthappa drew a knife and stabbed Rahul multiple times. Rahul sustained severe injuries and collapsed in a pool of blood.

Death At Hospital

Local residents and bystanders rushed the critically injured Rahul to a nearby hospital. Despite the doctors’ best efforts, Rahul succumbed to his injuries due to excessive blood loss. His death has left his family and colleagues devastated.

Accused Arrested

The Rajagopala Nagar police promptly launched an investigation after being informed about the incident. Hanumanthappa was tracked down and arrested within a few hours. He is currently being interrogated to determine the exact motive behind the murder.

Case Registered, Public Shock

A formal murder case has been registered at the Rajagopala Nagar police station. The incident, which arose from a minor workplace disagreement, has sparked widespread concern among residents about how personal grudges can escalate into fatal violence. Rahul’s family remains in deep grief, while the community is calling for stricter measures to prevent such tragedies in workplaces.