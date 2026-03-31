Dwarka police arrested two wanted criminals involved in a murder case after two separate encounters, injuring both. Separately, Gokulpuri police arrested three accused, including two juveniles, for an attempted murder and stabbing of two teenagers.

Two Wanted Criminals Arrested in Separate Encounters

The Dwarka District police conducted two separate operations on Monday night, leading to the arrest of two wanted criminals who were involved in a murder case reported on Sunday. In the first encounter, the Special Staff of Dwarka District arrested a wanted criminal identified as Rohit alias Noda. Rohit was wanted for murder and attempted murder in the district just a day prior. During the operation, he sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. According to the police, the accused, along with an associate, had carried out the crime using sharp-edged weapons.

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The second encounter was carried out by the AATS (Anti-Auto Theft Squad) team of Dwarka District near the Old Najafgarh Drain on Kakrola Road. The criminal in this instance has been identified as Prem alias Himanshu, who sustained a gunshot injury to his right leg. The police had received specific intelligence regarding his movement from the Najafgarh area. When the police party cornered him and ordered him to surrender, the accused opened fire on the team. In the ensuing retaliatory fire, the police shot him in the leg, successfully overpowering and taking him into custody. Prem was also allegedly involved in the murder case that took place on Sunday, along with his associates.

Attempted Murder Case Solved in Gokulpuri

In a separate incident, earlier in the day, the Delhi Police team at Gokulpuri Police Station successfully solved a shocking attempted murder case within hours. Three accused persons, including two juveniles classified as Children in Conflict with Law (CCLs), have been arrested, and the weapon used in the crime - a knife - has been recovered.

The incident took place on the evening of March 28 near Ganga Vihar in the jurisdiction of Police Station Gokalpuri. Two teenagers, both aged around 17 years, were found seriously injured with stab wounds. They were immediately rushed to GTB Hospital for urgent medical treatment.

According to the complainant, one of the victims had received a call from a friend asking him to meet. He went to the spot near the pipeline area along with his friend. There, they came across Kartik and two other persons. What started as a casual meeting soon turned into a heated argument over a trivial matter. In the heat of the moment, Kartik and his associates allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed both victims before fleeing from the location.

Acting swiftly on the leads, the police team traced and arrested Kartik, aged 19 years, son of Suraj, a resident of Jwala Nagar, Shahdara. During sustained interrogation, Kartik revealed the identities of his two accomplices.

Based on his disclosure, the two 17-year-old juveniles were also apprehended by the police team. All three accused confessed to their involvement in the stabbing during questioning. (ANI)