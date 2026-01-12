A Bengaluru techie developed an AI-powered helmet to detect traffic violators. This device automatically identifies rule-breakers and sends reports with evidence directly to the police.

Pankaj Tanwar, an IT company employee, is the one who turned his helmet into a traffic monitoring device. He shared his experiment on the social media platform X. Pankaj Tanwar wrote that he was tired of seeing foolish people on the road and therefore turned his helmet into a traffic police device. Tanwar says an AI agent in this helmet detects traffic violations in real-time. He says it records information such as the number plate registration of those riding without a helmet, along with the location, and sends this data directly to the police.

Direct Report to the Police

Tanwar explained in his post that this system is not limited to just recording but also creates evidence and identifies the offender. He also shared an incident where he immediately reported someone riding a scooter without a helmet. His post went viral very quickly.

The idea received a strong response on social media. Some users described it as excellent engineering, while others suggested that similar technology could be integrated into car dashcams. One user commented that if authorities announced incentives for those who report fines issued by such systems, people would voluntarily participate in improving traffic.

In a follow-up post, Tanwar said he was amazed by the viral response. He clarified that he just enjoys experimenting.