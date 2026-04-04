Bengaluru is witnessing a sharp rise in snake sightings as summer heat intensifies, pushing reptiles into residential areas. With only seven rescuers handling nearly 150 daily calls, BBMP faces delays, raising concerns over public safety.

As the summer heat intensifies in Bengaluru, residents are witnessing an alarming rise in snake sightings. From gardens and house compounds to parking areas and public spaces, snakes are appearing in places they normally would not. The soaring temperatures are driving these reptiles to seek cooler, shaded areas, often bringing them into close contact with humans. This has naturally sparked panic among residents, leading to a surge in calls to the BBMP’s snake rescue helpline.

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Staff Shortage Delays Rescue Operations

The city receives approximately 150 calls a day reporting snake sightings. However, the BBMP has only seven official snake rescuers to manage this workload. This severe staff shortage is causing delays in rescue operations, leaving residents anxious and vulnerable. The West and South municipal zones have two rescuers each, while the remaining three zones are served by just one rescuer each.

Wildlife experts warn that the situation is likely to worsen in May and June, when snakes lay eggs. During this period, the number of daily calls is expected to exceed 200, placing additional pressure on the limited workforce.

Rescuers Work Under Challenging Conditions

The rescuers themselves face difficult working conditions. They are not provided with official vehicles or safety equipment and often have to use their own bikes. All essential gear, including bags and tongs, is purchased from their own pockets. While they receive an honourarium of ₹18,000, these payments are frequently delayed by four to five months.

One rescuer highlighted the urgent need for support, saying, “We need at least one van and more staff to respond on time. At present, it is impossible to handle the volume of calls efficiently.”

Common Snake Species and Safety Advice

The most commonly spotted snakes in Bengaluru are cobras, Russell’s vipers, and water snakes. These reptiles are generally not aggressive and are only seeking shelter from the heat.

The BBMP and rescuers urge the public not to attempt to catch snakes themselves.

“Do not try to be a hero, and never kill a snake out of fear. Simply call the corporation’s helpline and let the experts handle it,” one rescuer advised.

With the heat showing no signs of easing, residents are advised to remain vigilant, take necessary precautions, and rely on trained professionals to manage snake encounters safely.