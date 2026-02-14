Nearly six weeks after panic erupted aboard the Mumbai–Solapur Vande Bharat Express, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Wednesday, arrested a 37-year-old man from Mumbra for allegedly releasing a live snake inside one of the train’s toilets.

The bizarre incident unfolded in coach C-16 of train number 22225 when startled passengers discovered a rat snake slithering inside the washroom. Chaos erupted inside the coach after the reptile was spotted.

Railway staff swiftly sealed the toilet and alerted the control room to prevent further panic and ensure passenger safety.

The reptile was rescued at Solapur with the help of a snake catcher, said CR chief PRO Swapnil Nila.

Investigators later reviewed CCTV footage, which allegedly showed Bhale boarding the train at Thane and releasing the snake inside the toilet.

Authorities are now probing the motive behind the disturbing stunt.