During a bike accident in Bengaluru's Sadashivanagar, Karnataka IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge personally attended to the injured victim and rushed them to M.S. Ramaiah Hospital, ensuring timely emergency care and earning widespread public praise.

A serious bike accident occurred on a relatively quiet road in Bengaluru's Sadashivanagar, leaving a person severely injured and lying helpless on the roadside. The incident could have had a tragic outcome had it not been for the timely intervention of IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge, who was travelling along the same road in his car. The minister’s immediate response and hands-on approach ensured that the injured person received urgent medical attention without delay, highlighting an exemplary act of humanity in the midst of an emergency.

IT-BT Minister Responded Immediately

Upon seeing the injured person on the roadside, Minister Priyank Kharge promptly instructed his driver to stop the car. Without hesitation, he personally attended to the victim with the assistance of his security staff. Rather than waiting for an ambulance, the minister took the initiative to transport the injured person in his own official car, setting a strong example of quick thinking and compassion.

Rushed to Hospital and Arranged Treatment

The minister personally ensured that the injured person was admitted to MS Ramaiah Hospital. He spoke directly with doctors and hospital staff, ensuring that emergency treatment was provided immediately. Thanks to his swift intervention, the victim received timely care, which could have been critical in preventing further complications.

Public Praises Minister’s Humanitarian Act

While VIPs often maintain distance from accident scenes citing security concerns, Priyank Kharge’s actions have been widely appreciated by the public. Social media is abuzz with praise for the minister, with many lauding him for placing humanity above status and power.