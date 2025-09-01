Sarjapur residents in Bengaluru are tackling traffic by carpooling through the SRWA initiative. The WhatsApp-based system connects neighbours travelling the same route, reducing vehicles, saving money, conserving fuel, and fostering community spirit.

Bengaluru: Traffic is a constant challenge in Bengaluru, especially during the rainy season when even short distances can take hours. Long commutes, frequent jams, and rising vehicle numbers make daily travel stressful for residents. In response, a group of Sarjapur residents has come up with an innovative solution to ease traffic congestion. By adopting the mantra of “Ping, Sync, and Ride,” they are carpooling in their own vehicles instead of relying on public transport. This initiative, led by the Sarjapur Residents' Welfare Association (SRWA), is not only helping reduce the number of vehicles on the road but also fostering community spirit among residents.

How the Group Works?

The SRWA group comprises 125 apartment and villa residents, all connected through a dedicated WhatsApp group. Members share their travel details, time, route, and destination, when they plan to head out in their vehicles. Others travelling on the same route can then contact them to share the ride. This system ensures fewer vehicles on the road, reducing traffic congestion while allowing residents to travel efficiently and free of charge.

Traffic Congestion Control

Krishna Kumar, an SRWA member, explained, “If there's a ride offer on the Sarjapur-Bellandur route, everyone takes it. This means that instead of 4 cars going on the same route, only 1 car goes. This helps reduce traffic congestion. Since people living in the same area are members of this group, it also fosters a good rapport among us. This solution has been very helpful.”

42-year-old M Chinthiya added, "Being stuck in traffic alone is frustrating. But if you have company, time passes quickly. This group helps avoid solo travel, saving both petrol and money. It's also a positive development from an environmental perspective."

Origin of the Group

The SRWA carpooling initiative was born out of social concern by Joy VR, the secretary of SRWA. Observing the heavy traffic around Sarjapur, Joy sought to find a community-based solution using a WhatsApp group. He believes that offering rides to acquaintances in empty seats, instead of travelling alone, promotes social well-being and environmental responsibility. The group emerged after restrictions were placed on bike taxis and aggregator carpooling.