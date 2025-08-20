Bengaluru Traffic: 10% Reduction on Hosur Road; Commute to Office With Ease
Traffic on Bengaluru’s Hosur Road has reduced by 10% following the launch of the Yellow Line Metro. Peak-hour congestion at Silk Board Junction has eased, with commuters increasingly opting for Metro trains over private vehicles.
Traffic Eases on Bengaluru's Hosur Road
Traffic on Bengaluru's Hosur Road has reduced significantly, with statistics showing a 10 percent drop during peak hours. Congestion at the Silk Board Junction, one of the city's busiest traffic hotspots, has also eased following the operation of the Yellow Metro train.
Yellow Line Metro Operations Ease Hosur Road Traffic
Metro operations on the Yellow Line began in this area from August 10, significantly reducing traffic congestion on Hosur Road. The Yellow Line Metro train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 9. Since then, most commuters heading to the Electronic City area have opted for Metro trains.
Significant Drop in Traffic Density
According to a report in The Indian Express, traffic on Bengaluru's Hosur Road decreased by 11.5 km on Monday, with peak hours recorded between 4 pm and 9 pm. The report noted that traffic density dropped by 31%, equivalent to 21 km. On the following day, between 7 am and 11 am on August 12, traffic density decreased by 22%, or 7 km, indicating a clear impact of the Yellow Line Metro operations.
Double-Decker Flyover Reduces Silk Board Congestion
The Electronic City area, home to the largest concentration of IT companies in Bengaluru, has seen a shift in commuting habits. Many workers are now using the Yellow Line Metro instead of private vehicles, easing traffic on roads beneath the flyover. Traffic at the Silk Board Junction, one of the city’s busiest choke points, has also improved following the inauguration of the double-decker flyover, further complementing the Metro’s impact on overall congestion.
Yellow Line Metro Trains Run Every 25 Minutes
Currently, trains on the Yellow Metro line operate at intervals of every 25 minutes, leading to increased passenger density during peak hours. Stations such as RV Road, Electronic City, and Infosys Konnappana Agrahara are witnessing crowded platforms and trains as commuters flock to the Metro for faster and more convenient travel.