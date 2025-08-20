Image Credit : Asianet News

The Electronic City area, home to the largest concentration of IT companies in Bengaluru, has seen a shift in commuting habits. Many workers are now using the Yellow Line Metro instead of private vehicles, easing traffic on roads beneath the flyover. Traffic at the Silk Board Junction, one of the city’s busiest choke points, has also improved following the inauguration of the double-decker flyover, further complementing the Metro’s impact on overall congestion.