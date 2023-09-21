Bengaluru: Sale of liquor banned until September 30; check details

To maintain public order and safety during the Ganesha Chaturthi festival, authorities have imposed a ban on the sale of alcohol in several areas of Bengaluru. This precautionary measure covers Central, North, East, and Northeastern parts of the city. The ban will be in effect during specific dates and times in these regions to manage the festival's large crowds.

The prohibition on the sale of liquor is scheduled from 6 a.m. on September 21 to 6 a.m. on September 22 in specific areas of the Bangalore North Division, including J.C. Nagar, RT. Nagar, Hebbala, and the Sanjayanagar Police Station.



In the Eastern Division, areas encompassing D.J. Halli, Bharatinagar, and Pulikeshinagar police stations will observe a liquor ban from 6 a.m. on September 23 to 6 a.m. on September 24. The East Division, which includes Commercial Street, Halasur, and Shivajinagar, will have a ban in effect from 6 a.m. on September 24 to 6 a.m. on September 25.



Additionally, the sale of alcohol will be prohibited from 6 pm on September 23 to 6 am on September 25 in Vidyaranyapura, Yelahanka, Kodigehalli, and the Yelahanka Upanagar police station of the North East Division.

The Ganesha festival is a nationally celebrated event marked by the installation and worship of Ganesha idols followed by a grand procession. The authorities have put rules in place for public Ganesha idolization and dissolution in the state, taking measures to ensure the safety and security of participants and the general public. As large crowds are expected to gather for the immersion of important Ganesha idols in various parts of the city, the sale of liquor has been temporarily banned as a precautionary step.