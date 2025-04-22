A road rage incident in Bengaluru involving an IAF officer sparked false regional tensions online. CCTV footage revealed the officer as the aggressor, prompting questions about delayed action and the need for equal justice under the law.

Bengaluru: A road rage incident in the early hours of Friday involving an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer and a 20-year-old biker has triggered a nationwide debate and raised questions about the impartiality of law enforcement. Initially portrayed as an attack on a uniformed officer motivated by regional bias, new evidence has revealed a different story.

Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose and his wife, Squadron Leader Madhumita, were on their way to Kempegowda International Airport when an altercation occurred with biker Vikas Kumar in the DRDO colony at CV Raman Nagar. Madhumita, who was driving, allegedly confronted Kumar for speeding, which escalated into a verbal and physical exchange.

Early social media narratives suggested that Bose was attacked for displaying a DRDO sticker on his vehicle and painted Kannadigas as aggressors. However, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Devaraj later clarified that there was no evidence of linguistic or regional provocation. "This is a clear case of road rage,” he stated.

Contrary to initial reports, CCTV footage showed Wing Commander Bose initiating the physical assault. The video, now part of the investigation, shows Bose punching, kicking, and grabbing Kumar by the neck, contradicting claims that he was the victim. Bystanders, rather than acting aggressively, were seen attempting to de-escalate the situation.

FIR against Wing Commander: An FIR has been registered against Wing Commander Bose under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (attempt to murder), according to police sources. The move came after significant public outcry and media scrutiny. Questions were raised as to why Kumar was arrested immediately based on Madhumita’s complaint, while Bose faced no immediate action despite video evidence.

The confusion was further compounded by misreporting that Bose was a DRDO officer. It has since been clarified that he is with the IAF, while Madhumita is affiliated with DRDO.

Questions about delayed action: Vikas Kumar was taken into custody shortly after the incident, following Madhumita’s complaint. In contrast, Bose was not immediately questioned or detained, reportedly due to his departure to Kolkata for a family emergency. The delay has raised concerns about whether the law is being applied uniformly, especially in cases involving individuals in uniform. Police initially claimed that a formal complaint from Kumar was required to proceed against Bose. However, legal experts and civil rights advocates argue that available CCTV footage should have sufficed to initiate action without delay.

Madhumita's role in shaping the narrative: Madhumita's role in shaping public perception has also come under scrutiny. She alleged that the altercation stemmed from hostility toward the DRDO sticker and claimed that a bystander made a provocative remark: “This is Kannada Nadu. I’ll show you what I can do.” However, police investigations found no evidence to support this claim. Instead, the emerging evidence suggests that the altercation was a personal dispute that escalated due to mutual provocation, not a targeted attack based on language or region.

Viral Claims Against Community Proven False: A video of the Wing Commander with a bloodied face went viral, sparking outrage. Many accused Kannadigas of attacking a military officer, fuelling social tensions. However, CCTV footage revealed the officer was the aggressor. Kannadigas weren't attackers; they were witnesses trying to stop the fight. The social media narrative unfairly vilified an entire community.

Several community leaders have also demanded a public apology from those who falsely accused Kannadigas of intolerance, emphasising that misinformation on social media can have serious consequences for social harmony.

As the investigation unfolds, the case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of due process and the risks of drawing premature conclusions. In a city renowned for its diversity and inclusiveness, maintaining public trust in law enforcement remains paramount.

This incident highlights that justice should not be defined by uniform or status, and that truth must always take precedence over power.