Chetan (24) died, and Jayaram was injured in a two-wheeler collision near Kanakapura Toll on NICE Road. They were travelling with their pet dog. 

 

Bengaluru: A rider died, and the pillion rider was injured when a two-wheeler carrying a pet dog lost control and collided with another two-wheeler in the jurisdiction of Talaghattapura Traffic Police Station. The incident occurred near Kanakapura Toll on NICE Road around 9:15 pm on Sunday.

The deceased rider has been identified as Chetan (24), a resident of Gottigere Weavers Colony. The pillion rider, Jayaram, escaped with injuries.

Chetan and his friend Jayaram were travelling with their pet dog on a two-wheeler to a temple near Tumakuru on Sunday. While returning home at night, Chetan lost control of the two-wheeler near Kanakapura Toll on NICE Road and collided with another two-wheeler. The impact of the collision threw both riders and the pet dog onto the road.

The injured riders were taken to a nearby hospital. Doctors declared Chetan dead on arrival. Jayaram sustained minor injuries and is out of danger. The rider of the other two-wheeler also sustained injuries but is out of danger. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. A case has been registered at the Talaghattapura Traffic Police Station.

