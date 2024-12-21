Karnataka accident: 6 dead after container truck overturns on car near Bengaluru's Nelamangala (WATCH)

A horrific accident on the Nelamangala National Highway in Bengaluru, Karnataka, resulted in the deaths of six people when a container lorry fell on a car, crushing all occupants on Saturday morning.

Karnataka accident: 6 dead after container truck overturns on car near Bengaluru's Nelamangala (WATCH) snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Dec 21, 2024, 2:57 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 21, 2024, 2:59 PM IST

A horrific accident on the Nelamangala National Highway in Bengaluru, Karnataka, resulted in the deaths of six people when a container lorry fell on a car, crushing all occupants on Saturday morning. The tragic incident took place near T. Beguru in Nelamangala taluk, leaving the local community in shock and grief.

According to reports, the container lorry overturned and fell on the Volvo XC90 B5 Mild Hybrid Ultra SUV, completely crushing it. Tragically, all six occupants in the car – two women, two men, and two children – died on the spot. The force of the crash caused the bodies of the victims to be shattered, and rescue operations by Nelamangala traffic police are still underway.

Reports suggested the family hailed from Vijayapura and had purchased the vehicle, with the registration number KA 01 ND 1536, in October. The accident reportedly caused a traffic jam extending about 3 kms on National Highway 4. 

According to eyewitnesses, local residents and commuters rushed to the accident spot following the tragic incident. They extricated the victims' bodies from the SUV and sent them to a nearby hospital, where they were reportedly declared dead upon arrival. The bodies have been moved to the mortuary at Nelamangala government hospital.

Authorities cleared the wreckage from the road using three cranes. The deceased were identified as: Chandram Yogappa (48), Gaura Bai (42), Vijayalakshmi (36), Gan (16), Deeksha (12) and Arya (6).

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka High Court grants interim bail to BJP MLC CT Ravi dmn

Karnataka High Court grants interim bail to BJP MLC CT Ravi

Karnataka: BJP leader CT Ravi accuses Congress leaders of murder plot after arrest over derogatory remarks anr

Karnataka: BJP leader CT Ravi accuses Congress leaders of murder plot after arrest over derogatory remarks

'Amit Shah would've been scrap dealer if there wasn't Ambedkar's Constitution': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

'Amit Shah would've been scrap dealer if there wasn't Ambedkar's Constitution': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar's supporters attack BJP MLC CT ravi over obscene word usage allegations vkp

Karnataka Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar's supporters attack BJP MLC CT ravi over obscene word usage allegations

Lokayukta raids BESCOM and BWSSB offices in Bengaluru following public complaints vkp

BREAKING: Lokayukta raids BESCOM and BWSSB offices in Bengaluru following public complaints

Recent Stories

Oil reserves to high value currency: 10 INTERESTING facts about Kuwait ATG

Oil reserves to high value currency: 10 INTERESTING facts about Kuwait

Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan visits his Mysuru farmhouse, meets mother after interim bail RBA

Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan visits his Mysuru farmhouse, meets mother after interim bail

Chennai Tamil Nadu Weather Update: IMD issues heavy rainfall, weakening low pressure area RBA

Chennai-Tamil Nadu Weather Update: IMD issues heavy rainfall, weakening low pressure area

Amid Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor break up, diva gives relationship advice; here's what she said RBA

Amid Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor break up, diva gives relationship advice; here's what she said

Year end deals: 5 best electric car brands in India with MASSIVE discounts AJR

Year-end deals: 5 best electric car brands in India with MASSIVE discounts

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon