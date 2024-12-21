Karnataka accident: 6 dead after container truck overturns on car near Bengaluru's Nelamangala (WATCH)

A horrific accident on the Nelamangala National Highway in Bengaluru, Karnataka, resulted in the deaths of six people when a container lorry fell on a car, crushing all occupants on Saturday morning.

A horrific accident on the Nelamangala National Highway in Bengaluru, Karnataka, resulted in the deaths of six people when a container lorry fell on a car, crushing all occupants on Saturday morning. The tragic incident took place near T. Beguru in Nelamangala taluk, leaving the local community in shock and grief.

According to reports, the container lorry overturned and fell on the Volvo XC90 B5 Mild Hybrid Ultra SUV, completely crushing it. Tragically, all six occupants in the car – two women, two men, and two children – died on the spot. The force of the crash caused the bodies of the victims to be shattered, and rescue operations by Nelamangala traffic police are still underway.

Reports suggested the family hailed from Vijayapura and had purchased the vehicle, with the registration number KA 01 ND 1536, in October. The accident reportedly caused a traffic jam extending about 3 kms on National Highway 4.

According to eyewitnesses, local residents and commuters rushed to the accident spot following the tragic incident. They extricated the victims' bodies from the SUV and sent them to a nearby hospital, where they were reportedly declared dead upon arrival. The bodies have been moved to the mortuary at Nelamangala government hospital.

Authorities cleared the wreckage from the road using three cranes. The deceased were identified as: Chandram Yogappa (48), Gaura Bai (42), Vijayalakshmi (36), Gan (16), Deeksha (12) and Arya (6).

