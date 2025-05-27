Bengaluru recorded 307.9 mm rainfall in May 2025, breaking the 2023 record of 305.4 mm. Heavy pre-monsoon and monsoon showers lashed the city for 10 days. Rainfall is expected to subside, with only light showers ahead.

Due to a low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea, both pre-monsoon and now monsoon rains have brought continuous downpours to Bengaluru over the past 10 days. In particular, the heavy rainfall on May 18–19 disrupted normal life in the city. The rain has continued since then, resulting in this May recording the highest rainfall compared to previous years.

Previously, the highest rainfall recorded in May was 305.4 mm in 2023. Before that, 270.2 mm was recorded in 2022. In other years, May rainfall did not cross the 250 mm mark. From May 1 to May 26 this year, a total of 307.9 mm of rainfall has been recorded. With five days remaining in the month, rainfall could increase further.

Rain to subside from today

After 10 consecutive days of heavy rainfall in Bengaluru, the intensity is expected to decrease starting Tuesday. The Meteorological Department has forecast moderate rain on Wednesday over the next seven days, with no rain expected on the remaining days. However, cloudy weather will prevail in Bengaluru throughout the week, with a possibility of occasional drizzle.

Report of highest rainfall in May so far

Year Rainfall Amount